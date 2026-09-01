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English NewsSportsCricketNepal Floods: Budding Cricketer Struggles To Play After 4 Friends Go Missing

Nepal Floods: Budding Cricketer Struggles To Play After 4 Friends Go Missing

A budding Nepali cricketer in Agra is struggling to play after four of his friends went missing following a tragedy in his village.

Written By : Prateek Thakur |  Updated at : 01 Sep 2026 07:38 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Nepali cricketer Mohan Khatri distressed by missing friends.
  • Four friends, eight villagers, disappeared after Nepal tragedy.
  • He struggles focusing on cricket training in Agra.
  • Academy provides free coaching, support for his well-being.

A budding Nepali cricketer training in Agra is struggling to focus on the sport after four of his friends went missing following a tragedy in his village in Nepal. Mohan Khatri, who is training at the K K Sharma Cricket Academy, said he has found it difficult to play cricket while there is still no information about his friends.

Khatri, a native of Triveni village in Nepal, said 12 people from his village were present at the site of the tragedy and have been missing since the incident.

Among those missing are his four friends, Ram, 19, Hari, 18, Shyam, 19, and Dinesh, 19. Khatri said the four regularly played cricket with him.

'I Am Not Even Able To Play Cricket Properly'

Khatri said the uncertainty surrounding his friends has left him deeply distressed as he continues his cricket training in Agra.

"12 people from my village were present at the place where the tragedy occurred. All of them are missing and there is no information about them," Khatri said.

He said the disappearance of his four friends has made it particularly difficult for him to concentrate on cricket.

"My four friends who used to play cricket with me were also there and there has been no trace of them. I am extremely sad because my friends are missing. I am not even able to play cricket properly, but I am trying to stay mentally strong," he said.

Khatri added that he remains in constant contact with his family as he waits for information from home.

Cricket Academy Steps In To Support Khatri

K K Sharma, the coach at the academy where Khatri is undergoing training, said he was deeply distressed after learning about the disappearance of the teenager's friends.

Sharma said the academy has made its coaching facilities available to Khatri free of cost to help him cope with the situation and maintain his mental well-being.

"Mohan is an excellent player. To help him maintain his mental well-being, we have made all coaching facilities available to him free of cost," Sharma said.

The coach added that the academy is taking care of Khatri and providing him with support so that he does not slip into depression and can continue focusing on cricket.

For Khatri, however, training has become difficult while his four friends remain missing. He is now trying to stay mentally strong as his family and the people in his village wait for news about those who disappeared.

(With PTI Inputs)

Frequently Asked Questions

What is Mohan Khatri struggling with?

Mohan Khatri is struggling to focus on cricket after four of his friends went missing following a tragedy in his village in Nepal. He finds it difficult to play without information about them.

How many people are missing from Mohan Khatri's village?

12 people from Mohan Khatri's village were present at the site of the tragedy and have been missing. Among them are his four close friends.

How is the K K Sharma Cricket Academy supporting Mohan Khatri?

The academy has made all coaching facilities available to Mohan free of cost. They are providing support to help him cope and maintain his mental well-being.

Who are Mohan Khatri's missing friends?

His four missing friends are Ram (19), Hari (18), Shyam (19), and Dinesh (19). They regularly played cricket with him.

About the author Prateek Thakur

Prateek Thakur is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, reporting on major sporting events while spotlighting the human stories of athletes that matter.

You can reach out to him at prateekt@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 01 Sep 2026 07:38 PM (IST)
Tags :
Cricket Agra Missing People Nepal Tragedy Nepal Floods Mohan Khatri Nepali Cricketer
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