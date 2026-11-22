Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Pant achieved century in all four SENA nations.

Pant offered to bowl leg-spin, joked about Jaiswal.

India needs eight wickets for Test match victory.

Rishabh Pant Stump Mic: Rishabh Pant has once again proved that his entertainment value extends well beyond his batting. After scripting history with a remarkable century against New Zealand, the Indian wicketkeeper-batsman grabbed attention for his cheeky remarks behind the stumps during the opening Test. Pant's hundred in the first innings made him only the sixth Indian batter to register centuries in all four SENA nations, South Africa, England, New Zealand and Australia. However, his antics while India defended their total have now become a talking point on social media.

Jaiswal Gets Dragged Into Pant's Hilarious Bowling Offer

A stump-mic recording from the match captured Pant engaging in some light-hearted banter with captain Shubman Gill.

During one of Washington Sundar's overs, Pant offered to take up the bowling responsibility himself. He was heard telling Gill:

"Mai leg spin daal sakta hu (I can bowl leg spin),"

He then turned towards Yashasvi Jaiswal, who was standing nearby, and added:

"Kuch ganda sa action chahiye toh Jaiswal daal sakta hai (If you want a bad action, Jaiswal can bowl)."

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That was not the only amusing moment from the wicketkeeper.

During Prasidh Krishna's over, Pant's playful commentary once again found its way into the stump microphone.

"Idhar se nahi aayega single, she's ready to mingle."

Rishu yaar, ek hi dil hai… kitne baar jeetoge? 😂🫶



Watch the HERO VIDA India Tour of New Zealand, 1st Test Day 4, LIVE NOW on Sony Sports Network TV channels & Sony LIV.#SonySportsNetwork #SonyLIV #NZvIND pic.twitter.com/iJSeRg81eK — Sony Sports Network (@SonySportsNetwk) November 22, 2026

The one-liner has added to the collection of entertaining moments that have made Pant a fan favourite.

India Eye Crucial Win as New Zealand Face Final-Day Challenge

Away from the humorous exchanges, India remain firmly in contention for a crucial victory in the first Test.

New Zealand finished the fourth day's play at 119/2, leaving India with a 233-run advantage.

The equation heading into the final day is straightforward: India need eight more wickets to secure victory, while New Zealand must overcome the deficit and withstand the hosts' bowling attack.

With the match delicately poised, the final day's action promises plenty of drama.

Pant has already delivered with the bat and entertained fans behind the stumps. Now, India will look to finish the job on the field.