NADA Sends Notice To Two Indian Cricketers Amid Major Doping Row

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shafali Verma issued NADA notices for missed doping tests.

Athletes must provide whereabouts for surprise out-of-competition testing.

Three failures within 12 months can lead to violations.

Yashasvi Jaiswal and Shafali Verma have reportedly come under the scanner of the National Anti-Doping Agency (NADA) after allegedly missing scheduled doping tests. According to a report by CricketAddictor, the two Indian cricketers have been issued notices related to whereabouts failures under anti-doping regulations. Both players are currently part of the Registered Testing Pool (RTP), a system that requires selected athletes to regularly provide their location details for out-of-competition dope testing. Jaiswal is presently involved in IPL 2026 with Rajasthan Royals (RR), while Shafali Verma recently played a key role in India’s ICC Women’s ODI World Cup triumph.

What Is The Whereabouts Failure Rule?

Yashasvi Jaiswal and Shafali Verma have been issued notices by the National Anti-Doping Agency for not appearing for dope tests.



NADA has registered a first “missed test” against both players under the “whereabouts failure” rule, which applies when athletes are not found at… pic.twitter.com/AMCq97h6xg May 9, 2026

Under NADA regulations, athletes included in the RTP must specify a daily time slot and location where they are available for testing. The system allows Dope Control Officers (DCOs) to conduct surprise checks without prior notice.

As per anti-doping rules, missing three tests or filing failures within a 12-month period can amount to an anti-doping rule violation under the Whereabouts Failure Act.

Reports suggest both Jaiswal and Shafali will now get an opportunity to present their explanations before the relevant hearing panel. At this stage, the notices do not automatically indicate guilt or a confirmed anti-doping violation.

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Possible Consequences If Charges Are Proven

If the players are unable to satisfactorily explain the missed tests during the NADA proceedings, they could reportedly face sanctions, including a suspension of up to two years under anti-doping guidelines.

Such an outcome would be a major setback for Indian cricket, considering the importance of both players across formats. Jaiswal has emerged as one of India’s brightest young batting talents in recent years, while Shafali remains a central figure in the women’s setup following her performances on the global stage.

The case has also once again highlighted the strict compliance requirements placed on elite athletes registered under the RTP programme. Players included in the pool are expected to constantly update their whereabouts information and remain available for testing during designated periods.

As of now, neither Yashasvi Jaiswal nor Shafali Verma has publicly commented on the reports surrounding the NADA notice.