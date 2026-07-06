WATCH: Haris Rauf's Aggressive Gesture After Leaving Nicholas Pooran Clean Bowled In MLC 2026

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Haris Rauf clean-bowled Nicholas Pooran, aggressively celebrating crucial wicket.

MI New York collapsed for 104 after early top-order dismissals.

Short (4), Couch (3) led Unicorns' effective bowling performance.

Bowlers exploited variable bounce; Unicorns likely to win easily.

MLC 2026: San Francisco Unicorns fast bowler Haris Rauf grabbed major digital headlines on Monday after delivering an incredibly aggressive send-off to MI New York captain Nicholas Pooran. The fierce Pakistan international pacer explicitly pointed towards the opposition dugout directly following a spectacular clean-bowled dismissal during their highly competitive Major League Cricket fixture at the Knight Riders Cricket Ground.

Rauf Dismantles MI New York Resistance

The high-octane confrontation happened during the opening innings after Matt Short won the toss and elected to exploit the helpful morning bowling conditions in Pomona.

The explosive West Indian left-hander walked out early to steady the top-order momentum following the immediate dismissal of his opening batting partner, Quinton de Kock, for a golden duck.

Pooran compiled a brief twenty runs off nineteen deliveries, striking four boundaries, before Rauf produced a sharp back-of-a-length delivery outside off stump that jagged back into the left-hander sharply.

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Rauf couldn't have placed it any better 🎯 pic.twitter.com/hmbh6ZagBv — Cognizant Major League Cricket (@MLCricket) July 6, 2026

The batsman remained completely undecided whether to play or leave the moving ball, executing a delayed defensive stroke that resulted in an under-edge crashing straight into the off-stump.

Rauf instantly celebrated the critical breakthrough with an aggressive roar, pointing directly towards the bench as the frustrated Trinidadian batsman began his long walk back to the pavilion area.

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Skipper Matt Short Stars In Bowling

The crucial wicket triggered a massive top-order collapse, leaving the defending titleholders reeling at a precarious forty-six runs for the loss of six wickets inside nine overs.

Kieron Pollard fell cheaply for two runs shortly after, while subsequent partnerships involving Monank Patel, Shakib Al Hasan, and Tajinder Dhillon collapsed under relentless defensive pressure from the outfielders.

Corbin Bosch top-scored with twenty-one runs alongside Tristan Luus to guide the struggling franchise past the hundred-mark, before the entire batting lineup was eventually bundled out for 104.

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Unicorns captain Matt Short delivered an outstanding spell of off-spin to finish with figures of four wickets for seventeen runs, while teammate Brody Couch claimed three scalps.

Rauf completed his highly economical four-over allocation with remarkable figures of one wicket for thirteen runs, remarkably bowling a rare maiden over to stifle the opposition completely.

Brody Couch Reflects On Tricky Pitch Dynamics

Speaking to reporters during the innings break, Brody Couch explained the strategic approach that allowed the bowling unit to dominate the contest so comprehensively on a surface offering variable bounce.

"Look we just stuck to our process," Brody Couch stated during the official broadcast interview. "Hit the wicket and stuck to our plans. Kept it simple. Early wickets are key."

The domestic bowler emphasised that dismantling the top order quickly allowed the squad to maintain incredible tactical pressure on the incoming lower-order batsmen throughout the morning session.

"We took early wickets and that helped us maintain the pressure," Couch added. "The pitch today has a lot of variable bounce. We will use the learnings from the previous game."

The San Francisco franchise now looks in complete control to secure a comfortable victory as their top-order batsmen prepare to chase down the modest triple-figure target.