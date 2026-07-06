'Kill Him': Phil Salt Opened Up About Virat Kohli's Advice Amid England vs India Series

England wicketkeeper-batter Phil Salt has reflected on a crucial tactical conversation with international star Virat Kohli during their highly successful domestic partnership for Royal Challengers Bengaluru. Speaking openly about their consecutive Indian Premier League title campaigns, the opening batsman detailed how a blunt two-word mid-over message completely transformed his aggressive mental approach during a tense match situation at Eden Gardens.

The Eden Gardens Turning Point

The tactical breakthrough occurred early in the innings while the opening pair struggled to accelerate the scoring rate against a disciplined domestic bowling attack.

"It was like the third over of batting with him in the IPL at Eden Gardens," Phil Salt said on The Super Over. "We weren't on many, and between overs he just said, 'Kill him.' That's all he said. 'Kill him. Make this a big over."

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The England international explained that while boundaries were sparse, the former India captain identified a specific match-up that could tilt the momentum back in their favour.

"We hadn't hit many boundaries, but he knew it was my match-up. I knew it was my match-up as well," Salt added on the podcast.

The opening batter admitted he initially questioned whether targeting a massive twenty-run over was appropriate, but Kohli provided the definitive clarity required to execute the aggressive plan.

"Was it the right time to target an over for 20-plus? I didn't know. But he knew, and he gave me that clarity and told me to do it. That's huge," Salt stated.

Praise For The Ultimate Modern Master

The explosive batsman compared their unique on-field understanding to elite football partnerships, highlighting how rare such telepathic chemistry remains across contemporary international cricket circles.

"You see it in so many different sports where your knowledge of your teammates is huge," Phil Salt explained. "In football, when De Bruyne was playing with Haaland, it almost felt like he knew exactly where Haaland would be."

Salt concluded by labelling the veteran top-order batsman as the most complete cricketer he has ever shared a dressing room with or observed.

"You see those relationships in different sports, but you don't actually see it a lot in cricket," Salt said. "He is the most complete player that I have played with or watched on TV - I don't think there is anything he can't do."

Kohli Prepares For England ODI Series Return

The prolific top-order icon is now preparing to return to international duty for the upcoming three-match One Day International bilateral series against England following a brief hamstring recovery period.

The veteran batsman enters the upcoming away tour in exceptional form, having compiled 675 runs across 16 domestic appearances while crossing the historic 9,000-run milestone.

The scheduled matches in Birmingham, Cardiff, and Lord's will provide a major test for the visitors as they transition back into the 50-over international format.