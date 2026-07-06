WATCH: Shubman Gill Meets Mercedes' F1 2026 Championship Leader Kimi Antonelli At British GP

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Cricketer Shubman Gill met F1 prodigy Kimi Antonelli at Silverstone.

Gill's team, Gujarat Titans, reacted to the viral paddock video.

Antonelli suffered mechanical failure, finishing sixteenth; Leclerc won.

F1 2026: Indian cricket star Shubman Gill sparked massive internet excitement after a behind-the-scenes video emerged of his meetup with Formula One prodigy Kimi Antonelli at the British Grand Prix. Shared online during the race weekend at Silverstone, the viral footage captured a high-profile paddock interaction between elite international motorsport and premier cricket.

The video captured a relaxed conversation between the prominent athletes right inside the high-tech Mercedes garage environment. Gill opted for a stylish green linen shirt paired with white trousers for his tour, matching the upbeat aesthetic of the teenage racing sensation who wore standard team gear.

Gujarat Titans React To The Paddock Meetup

The digital interaction gained extra momentum when Gill’s domestic Indian Premier League franchise, the Gujarat Titans, left a prominent comment beneath the clip almost immediately.

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"This collab is leading the grid," the franchise stated on Instagram, using a clever motorsport phrase to acknowledge their captain's star power alongside the rising Italian star athlete.

The quick social media remark instantly picked up thousands of interactions from passionate cricket supporters, who love tracking the off-field activities of their premier top-order franchise captain.

Leclerc Claims Victory As Antonelli Suffers Heartbreak

While the pre-race meetup between the two stars grabbed headlines, the subsequent Grand Prix delivered immense mechanical heartbreak for the young Italian. Ferrari's Charles Leclerc emerged as the ultimate victor at Silverstone, securing a dramatic win after a late safety car deployment.

Antonelli looked set to fight for the top spots but fell backwards after experiencing a left front wheel shield failure on Lap 41. The issue dropped him down to a disappointing 16th-place finish, while Mercedes teammate George Russell clinched second and Lewis Hamilton finished third.

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