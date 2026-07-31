'We Don't Have An MS Dhoni': Vaughan Slams Fleming's Pakistan Series Absence

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Michael Vaughan questions Stephen Fleming's delayed Test coach start.

Fleming misses Pakistan series, starts fully for South Africa tour.

Vaughan highlights Fleming's missed preparation for upcoming Ashes.

He warns Fleming lacks Dhoni-like leadership in England.

Michael Vaughan believes England have made the right choice by appointing Stephen Fleming as Test coach, but he is unconvinced by the timing. The former England captain questioned why Fleming will not take charge for the upcoming Pakistan series and argued that England have accepted the appointment on the coach's terms rather than their own.

Vaughan Questions Fleming's Delayed Arrival

Fleming was appointed England's new Test coach after Brendon McCullum was removed from the role earlier this month. However, the New Zealander will not begin full-time duties until England's tour of South Africa later this year.

Writing in The Telegraph, Vaughan said England should have insisted on Fleming taking charge from the first Test against Pakistan at Headingley on August 19.

"Stephen Fleming is a good appointment as England's Test coach, but he should be in position for the start of the Pakistan series, rather than taking over fully for the South Africa tour in December," Vaughan wrote.

England Missing Important Preparation

Vaughan believes Fleming will miss valuable opportunities to understand English conditions before the Ashes.

"It is about the small details, gaining experience of going to grounds such as Edgbaston – which hosts an Ashes Test – getting to know people involved in English cricket and fact-finding about our game by meeting the county coaches who can help him."

He added that England overlooked many of those details during McCullum's tenure and suggested they remain important if the team wants to win major trophies.

'England Don't Have An MS Dhoni'

Vaughan also warned Fleming that international cricket will be very different from his long spell with Chennai Super Kings.

The former New Zealand captain won five IPL titles and two Champions League trophies during 17 years with CSK, working closely with MS Dhoni.

"Fleming is very well respected, renowned for being a very good manager and tactician. I've seen him at the IPL, and one of the problems he might discover in English cricket is that we do not have an MS Dhoni to be his captain."

Vaughan said Dhoni handled many leadership responsibilities at CSK, allowing Fleming to focus on broader management.

Pakistan Series Presents Immediate Test

Vaughan believes England have made Fleming's job harder by delaying his arrival.

"It also suggests the England job has lost a little of its allure because he does not feel he must start immediately. It also shows a little bit of desperation that England were willing to appoint a candidate on his terms, rather than their own."

England begin a three-Test series against Pakistan on August 19. Although Fleming will not be involved, Vaughan believes those matches would have offered valuable experience before England's biggest assignments later in the year.