Messi Entourage Blames Ex-Minister Aroop Biswas For 'GOAT Tour' Security Breach

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Messi's entourage blamed politician for exhibition tour security lapses.

Former minister Biswas breached protocol, touching Messi repeatedly.

Unauthorized photographers swarmed pitch, compromising player safety.

Event halted prematurely, aiding ongoing police investigation.

Lionel Messi's Team Blames Aroop Biswas: The official management team representing global football icon Lionel Messi has formally approached regional police authorities over extreme stadium mismanagement during a promotional tour in Kolkata last December. An adviser from the visiting athletic entourage dispatched a comprehensive electronic complaint directly to the Bidhannagar Police Commissionerate, placing explicit responsibility for the chaotic security failures upon a prominent state politician today.

Serious Protocol Breaches

The detailed electronic communication sent to Police Commissioner Tripurari Atharv explicitly stated that the playing arena security spiralled completely out of control the moment former sports minister Aroop Biswas entered.

The formal complaint alleged that the then Sports Minister repeatedly touched the legendary Argentine forward on his shoulder and waist while aggressively attempting to secure personal photographs with him directly.

Furthermore, several unverified individuals accompanied the minister onto the field despite completely lacking any formal administrative authorization or operational clearance to access the highly restricted security zone area.

While stadium protocols permitted only three official media photographers near the players, nearly forty unauthorized people eventually entered the field, leaving the World Cup winner highly concerned about personal security.

The circumstances became so uncomfortable that Messi was unable to continue participating in the programme and was forced to leave the field much earlier than originally planned by the organisers.

Promoter Formally Cleared

Crucially, Messi's representatives also reportedly clarified that event organiser Satadru Dutta was not responsible for the incident and had no role in the footballer's premature departure from the crowded stadium.

Reacting directly to the latest development, event organiser Satadru Dutta told reporters, "This will definitely help in the investigation," as originally cited in the local Times of India press coverage.

The embattled promoter had faced initial arrest following the disruptive December events, but later lodged a formal police complaint against the influential politician once political power changed within West Bengal.

On Tuesday, Dutta moved the Calcutta High Court, with his legal counsel Arindam Jana raising the matter before a division bench which was formally headed by the regional Chief Justice.

Court sources indicated that the judicial bench permitted the new matter to proceed immediately, with a formal follow-up legal hearing officially expected to take place later this week regarding Biswas.

The original case stemmed from an FIR, following which Justice Saugata Bhattacharya of the Calcutta High Court granted Biswas conditional protection from arrest subject to cooperation with the investigation.

Dutta alleged seventy thousand tickets were printed for the event, claiming Biswas alone took possession of twenty-two thousand because of his position, distributing them to associates, sparking the matchday chaos.

Police have issued multiple notices summoning Biswas for questioning, but after initially citing health issues, he has still not attended the sessions despite receiving these urgent legal operational directives repeatedly.