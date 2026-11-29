Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Rahul Gandhi urged Stalin to oppose Centre's delimitation bills.

Stalin thanked Gandhi, affirmed prioritizing Tamil Nadu's interests.

Congress leaders met Stalin, Pawar amid INDIA bloc differences.

Special session to debate bills increasing Lok Sabha seats.

Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) chief MK Stalin on Sunday responded to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's appeal to oppose the Centre's revised delimitation Bills, thanking him for recognising the party's role in protecting the Constitution but stressing that the DMK would continue to prioritise Tamil Nadu's interests without any compromise.

Stalin's response came after the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha warned that increasing the strength of the House to 850 members would "finish democracy in India". Gandhi appealed to Stalin to join the Opposition's efforts to defeat the proposed constitutional amendment legislation.

"My sincere thanks to brother Rahul Gandhi for acknowledging the DMK's historic role in protecting the Constitution and the rights of the States. We have always made every decision keeping the interests of Tamil Nadu and our Tamil people as the foremost consideration. We will not compromise on this path and I'm confident that history will judge us as Kattabommans and not Ettappans," Stalin said in his response.

Rahul Gandhi Appeals To Stalin To Oppose Delimitation Bills

In a post on X, Gandhi addressed Stalin as "brother" and invoked the DMK leader's political legacy while calling for a united Opposition front against the proposed legislation.

"An expansion to 850 seats will finish democracy in India. It will give BJP-RSS unlimited space to redraw India's entire electoral map to their advantage," Gandhi wrote, referring to the BJP and the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS).

"Brother Stalin has always stood like a rock against anti-Tamil forces. In the national interest, in Tamil Nadu's interest and to protect the Constitution, we have to defeat this bill together," he added.

Gandhi also confirmed that senior Opposition leaders were travelling to Chennai to persuade the DMK to reject the legislation.

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Kharge, Sonia Gandhi To Meet Stalin In Chennai

Rahul Gandhi, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and former party chief Sonia Gandhi are scheduled to meet Stalin in Chennai between 2 pm and 5 pm on Sunday. The delegation will then travel to Mumbai for an 8 pm meeting with Nationalist Congress Party-Sharadchandra Pawar (NCP-SP) chief Sharad Pawar.

Other leaders expected to participate in the Opposition outreach include Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, Trinamool Congress (TMC) chief Mamata Banerjee and the party's national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee. Representatives of the Rashtriya Janata Dal and Samajwadi Party are also part of the outreach.

The meetings come amid differences within the INDIA bloc over the revised delimitation proposals. While the DMK has backed the proposed 50 per cent increase in parliamentary seats across states, it has insisted that Tamil Nadu's existing share of representation must be protected. The NCP-SP has also indicated support for the revised proposals.

Meanwhile, the Samajwadi Party has issued a three-line whip directing all its Lok Sabha MPs to remain present during the special session and vote against the Bills.

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Parliament's Special Session To Begin On November 30

The Opposition outreach comes ahead of Parliament's special sitting, scheduled from November 30 to December 3. The Union Cabinet cleared the revised delimitation-linked women's reservation proposals on Friday.

The legislative package includes the Constitution (132nd Amendment) Bill, 2026, the Delimitation (Second) Bill, 2026, and the Union Territories Laws (Amendment) Second Bill, 2026.

The proposals seek to increase the maximum strength of the Lok Sabha to 850 members, including up to 815 representatives from states and 35 from Union Territories. They also provide for a 50 per cent increase in the number of seats allocated to each state and Union Territory, along with a corresponding increase in the strength of State Legislative Assemblies.

The changes are intended to facilitate the implementation of the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam, which provides for 33 per cent reservation for women in the Lok Sabha and State Assemblies.