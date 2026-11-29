Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Congress, INDIA bloc leaders to meet DMK's Stalin on delimitation.

Opposition seeks unity against bill; DMK supports government.

Bill proposes 33% women's reservation, 50% seat increase.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi arrived in Chennai along with other INDIA bloc leaders to meet DMK president MK Stalin over the Centre’s proposed Constitution amendment bill linked to delimitation and women’s reservation. The delegation also includes Karnataka CM DK Shivakumar, Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy and senior opposition leaders. The meeting comes as the opposition seeks to consolidate its parliamentary numbers ahead of a special session of Parliament, where the government is expected to introduce the legislation.

Opposition Seeks Unity

Other leaders expected to take part include Kerala CM VD Satheesan and Trinamool Congress national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee. Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray may also join the discussions from Mumbai.

The outreach follows the INDIA bloc’s decision to jointly oppose the proposed legislation in Parliament. Opposition parties have argued that the proposed changes could adversely affect the representation of Scheduled Castes (SCs) and Scheduled Tribes (STs).

Rahul Gandhi on Saturday urged opposition parties, including those outside the INDIA bloc and NDA allies, to oppose the legislation. Addressing a press conference, he said, “Indian democracy is being murdered,” and called on political parties to take a clear stand. He added that it would become evident who was protecting democracy and who was not.

However, the opposition faces a challenge in building a united front, with the DMK having announced its support for the government's proposed legislation. The Sharad Pawar-led NCP (SP) is also expected to back the bill, although Gandhi has maintained that its position within the INDIA bloc would remain unchanged.

Also Read: 'Will Not Compromise': Stalin To Rahul Gandhi Ahead Of INDIA Bloc's Delimitation Outreach

What The Bill Proposes

The Centre is expected to introduce the Constitution (132nd Amendment) Bill, 2026, in the Lok Sabha on November 30. The special sitting of Parliament will continue until December 3, with the Rajya Sabha reconvening on December 2.

The proposed legislation seeks to implement 33 per cent reservation for women by increasing the allocation of seats for every state and Union Territory in Parliament and their respective legislative assemblies by 50 per cent.

It also proposes freezing the revised seat allocations and constituency boundaries until 2051. Under the bill, the maximum strength of the Lok Sabha would increase from its existing limit to 850 members, comprising up to 815 representatives from states and 35 from Union Territories. The ceiling on the strength of state legislative assemblies would also rise from 500 to 650 members.

Also Read: KTR Backs Delimitation Bill, Says 50% Seat Increase Is 'Huge Victory' For South India