Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom A fan apologized to Mohammed Siraj for his exclusion.

The fan expressed regret during an autograph session.

Siraj missed both New Zealand Tests; his absence noted.

Interaction highlighted fans' strong emotional connection to players.

Mohammed Siraj may have missed out on playing time during India's Test series against New Zealand, but the Indian fast bowler has not been short of support from fans. A video from his interaction with supporters has caught attention, particularly for one man's unexpected apology to the pacer.

Siraj was signing autographs when a fan approached him with a remark that summed up the disappointment of supporters who wanted to see him in action. "Sorry yaar, aapko khilaya nahi pehla Test match," the man told the India cricketer.

The comment, which translates to "Sorry, mate, they didn't play you in the first Test match", appeared to be a light-hearted yet heartfelt expression of support. The brief exchange has since attracted attention on social media.

Fans Empathise With Mohammed Siraj

The video shows Siraj obliging supporters with autographs when the man makes the unusual apology. Rather than asking the pacer about his exclusion or questioning the team management, the fan chose to express his own regret over Siraj not getting an opportunity.

WATCH VIDEO

“Sorry yaar aapko khilaya nahi pehla Test match” - says a fan to Mohammed Siraj. https://t.co/nuSxjmJBAU — Kanav Bali (@Concussion__Sub) November 29, 2026

The remark also offered a glimpse of the emotional connection supporters share with Indian cricketers. For fans who follow every team selection closely, seeing a favourite player miss out can be disappointing, even when the decision is made by the team management.

Siraj, meanwhile, continued interacting with the supporters during the autograph session. The short clip has drawn attention for the fan's affectionate way of expressing his disappointment.

Why Mohammed Siraj Missed India's New Zealand Tests

Siraj was not included in India's playing XI for either of the two Tests against New Zealand. His absence from the side became a talking point among supporters, particularly given his experience in India's red-ball attack.

The fast bowler has been a regular feature of India's Test setup in recent years and has delivered important performances across home and overseas conditions. However, he did not get an opportunity to feature in the New Zealand series.

The fan's words have now become a reminder that a player's impact is not measured only by appearances on the field. Even when Siraj was watching from the sidelines, supporters were eager to let him know that they wanted to see him play.