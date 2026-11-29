Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has come forward to support former Indian cricketer Vinod Kambli, who has been dealing with several health complications. Shinde has assured Kambli and his family of financial assistance for his medical treatment, along with taking responsibility for the educational expenses of his two children. Kambli met the Deputy Chief Minister on Saturday, November 28, accompanied by his family.

Shinde shared photographs of the meeting on social media. Kambli's wife, Andrea Hewitt, their children, Jesus Kambli and Johanna Kambli, and Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) pitch curator Nadeem Memon were also present. The pictures showed Shinde interacting with Kambli and his family.

Shinde promises support for Kambli's treatment

Sharing details of the meeting, Shinde revealed that Kambli and his family had visited his official residence, Nandanvan, to meet him and convey their wishes.

He also spoke about the former cricketer's health condition, stating that Kambli has developed a blood clot in his brain, putting him at risk of recurring strokes. The condition has reportedly affected his memory and caused other medical complications.

According to Shinde, Kambli will require long-term medical care. He assured the former India batter and his family that all necessary treatment would be provided at Jupiter Hospital in Thane to help him recover.

Shinde also announced that the Shiv Sena would take responsibility for the educational expenses of Kambli's two children, ensuring that their studies continue without interruption.

Vinod Kambli's international cricket career

Vinod Kambli represented India in 17 Test matches and 104 ODIs during his international career. He established himself as a talented batter, particularly in the longest format of the game.

In 21 Test innings, Kambli accumulated 1,084 runs at an impressive average of 54.20. His record included four centuries and three half-centuries, with 227 being his highest individual score.

In ODIs, he scored 2,477 runs in 97 innings at an average of 32.59. His tally included two centuries and 14 half-centuries, while his highest score in the format was 106.