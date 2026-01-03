KKR Make Big Squad Update, Speak On Mustafizur's IPL Exit

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) have officially confirmed a big change to their roster for the upcoming IPL 2026 season.

In a formal squad update released on January 3, 2026, the franchise announced that it has been instructed by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) to release Bangladesh pacer Mustafizur Rahman from the team.

Official Update

The move follows a period of intense public and political scrutiny regarding the pacer's participation. According to the franchise, the decision to part ways with Mustafizur was made following a direct directive from BCCI, acting in its capacity as the league's regulator.

The statement from the team management noted:

"Kolkata Knight Riders confirms that BCCI/IPL, as the regulator of IPL, has instructed it to release Mustafizur Rahman from the squad ahead of the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) season. The release has been carried out following due process and consultations, upon the instruction of the Board of Control for Cricket in India."

Context of Decision

The instruction from BCCI, confirmed by Secretary Devajit Saikia, cited "recent developments all across" as the primary reason for the intervention. This refers to the deteriorating diplomatic situation and civil unrest in Bangladesh, which had led to widespread calls for a boycott of the player.

Mustafizur was a high-profile acquisition for KKR, purchased for Rs 9.20 crore during the December auction. However, the signing became a point of contention for several political and spiritual leaders, who argued that the inclusion of a Bangladeshi player was insensitive given current geopolitical tensions.

Search for a Replacement

Despite the loss of a key overseas pace option, KKR will not be short-handed. BCCI has assured the franchise that they will be permitted to sign a replacement player in accordance with existing IPL regulations.

This allows KKR to head back to the talent pool to find an alternative fast bowler to bolster their attack before the season commences.

While specific names have not yet been mentioned, the franchise is expected to receive a full refund of the auction price into their purse, providing them with the financial flexibility to secure a high-quality substitute.

Further details regarding the replacement will be shared by the KKR management in the coming weeks.