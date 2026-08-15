India is celebrating its 80th Independence Day on August 15, 2026. Leading members of the sporting fraternity marked the occasion.
Virat Kohli And Rohit Sharma Break The Internet With Patriotic I-Day Messages
Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma marked India’s 80th Independence Day with patriotic messages celebrating the tricolour, freedom and national pride.
- August 15, 2026 marks India's 80th Independence Day.
- Virat Kohli's message highlighted freedom, diversity, and aspirations.
- Rohit Sharma expressed pride representing India in the jersey.
- Both cricketers' patriotic messages quickly garnered fan attention.
India is celebrating its 80th Independence Day on August 15, 2026, with leading members of the sporting fraternity taking to social media to mark the occasion. Among those joining the celebrations were cricket stars Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, who shared patriotic messages reflecting their pride in representing India.
Virat Kohli Shares Heartfelt Independence Day Message
Virat Kohli shared an Independence Day message on Instagram, highlighting India's freedom, diversity and the aspirations of its people.
“Happy Independence Day. Celebrating the freedom that unites us, the diversity that defines us, and the dreams that drive us forward. May we continue building an India that inspires generations. Jai Hind.”
The former India captain's message focused on the values that bind the country together while looking towards the future.
WATCH Kohli's Post
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Rohit Sharma Posts Team India Picture
Rohit Sharma also marked the occasion by sharing a picture of himself in the India jersey.
Alongside the photograph, the former India captain wrote:
“Always proud to carry the flag. Happy Independence Day!”
WATCH Rohit's Post
Rohit's message highlighted the pride associated with representing the country, with the India jersey and national flag forming the centrepiece of his post.
The messages from the two former India captains came as Indians across the country celebrated Independence Day, remembering the sacrifices behind the nation's freedom while looking ahead to its future.
With both Kohli and Rohit having played major roles in India's cricketing journey, their Independence Day posts quickly drew attention from fans on social media.
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Frequently Asked Questions
When is India celebrating its 80th Independence Day?
Which prominent sports figures celebrated India's 80th Independence Day?
Cricket stars Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma were among those who celebrated. They shared patriotic messages on social media to mark the occasion.
What was the main theme of Virat Kohli's Independence Day message?
Kohli's message highlighted India's freedom, diversity, and the aspirations of its people. He expressed hope for building an India that inspires generations.
How did Rohit Sharma commemorate Independence Day?
Rohit Sharma shared a picture of himself in the India jersey. His message conveyed pride in representing the country and carrying the national flag.