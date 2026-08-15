Virat Kohli And Rohit Sharma Break The Internet With Patriotic I-Day Messages

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom August 15, 2026 marks India's 80th Independence Day.

Virat Kohli's message highlighted freedom, diversity, and aspirations.

Rohit Sharma expressed pride representing India in the jersey.

Both cricketers' patriotic messages quickly garnered fan attention.

India is celebrating its 80th Independence Day on August 15, 2026, with leading members of the sporting fraternity taking to social media to mark the occasion. Among those joining the celebrations were cricket stars Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, who shared patriotic messages reflecting their pride in representing India.

Virat Kohli Shares Heartfelt Independence Day Message

Virat Kohli shared an Independence Day message on Instagram, highlighting India's freedom, diversity and the aspirations of its people.

“Happy Independence Day. Celebrating the freedom that unites us, the diversity that defines us, and the dreams that drive us forward. May we continue building an India that inspires generations. Jai Hind.”

The former India captain's message focused on the values that bind the country together while looking towards the future.

WATCH Kohli's Post





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Rohit Sharma Posts Team India Picture

Rohit Sharma also marked the occasion by sharing a picture of himself in the India jersey.

Alongside the photograph, the former India captain wrote:

“Always proud to carry the flag. Happy Independence Day!”

WATCH Rohit's Post





Rohit's message highlighted the pride associated with representing the country, with the India jersey and national flag forming the centrepiece of his post.

The messages from the two former India captains came as Indians across the country celebrated Independence Day, remembering the sacrifices behind the nation's freedom while looking ahead to its future.

With both Kohli and Rohit having played major roles in India's cricketing journey, their Independence Day posts quickly drew attention from fans on social media.

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