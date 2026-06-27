Ketan Agarwal Murder: 'Cricket Connection' Emerges As Siya Goyal's Parents Deny Knowing Chetan

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Investigation revealed accused Siya, Chetan's closeness during a cricket match.

Victim's family knew relationship, but Siya's father denies prior knowledge.

Police verify family statements; Siya's brother reportedly knew about affair.

Accused remain in custody; police rigorously probe businessman's death.

Ketan Agarwal Murder Case: The ongoing police investigation into the tragic death of Pune businessman Ketan Agarwal has uncovered an unexpected cricket connection involving the primary suspects. Authorities established that the victim's family first discovered the closeness between prime accused Siya Goyal and co-accused Chetan Chaudhary during a local community cricket match organized earlier this year.

Community Cricket Match Revelation

According to a report by TOI, investigators revealed that the family became aware of the relationship during a sporting event in January. However, the family allegedly ignored the bond due to stark financial disparities, proceeding with Siya's engagement to Agarwal.

On Thursday, Siya’s father, Pravin Goyal, strongly denied any prior family knowledge regarding the relationship. He maintained that his nineteen-year-old daughter was a simple girl who had never voiced any displeasure about her arranged marriage.

"We did not have any prior knowledge about Siya’s love affairs. Siya was a simple girl. She is 19 years old. I don't know anything about him. Where did Chetan come from? I have never seen his face, nor have I ever spoken to him. He has never been to our house," Pravin Goyal said.

He emphasized that ever since the engagement took place, his daughter only interacted with her fiancé. He expressed deep disbelief that she would have willingly consented to an alternative arrangement.

"Siya never expressed any displeasure about this marriage. Ever since the engagement, she only spoke to Ketan. I don't believe she agreed to anything like this," he added.

Police Verify Family Awareness

Pune Rural Police are currently verifying statements from family members to establish how the accused duo integrated into the family circle. Officers recorded a formal statement from Siya’s brother, Sahil Goyal, on Friday.

An official confirmed that preliminary inquiries suggest Sahil was fully aware of his sister's relationship with Chaudhary. Investigators are verifying whether he shared this crucial information internally with other family members.

“Preliminary investigation suggests that Sahil was aware of his sister’s relationship with Chetan Chaudhary. We are verifying whether he shared this information with other family members,” a police officer said.

Both Siya Goyal and Chetan Chaudhary remain in seven-day police custody until June 29. Investigators are continuing their rigorous probe to unearth the absolute truth behind the businessman's untimely death.

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