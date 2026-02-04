Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
IPL 2025Live ScoreSchedulesResults
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeSportsCricketKeep The Glory, Not Gold: Why Original ICC Trophy Never Leaves Dubai

Keep The Glory, Not Gold: Why Original ICC Trophy Never Leaves Dubai

Since 1999, ICC has used a "Perpetual Trophy" - the permanent prize of World Cup.

By : Shivam Sharma | Updated at : 04 Feb 2026 02:59 PM (IST)

It is one of the most iconic images in sports: a captain lifting a shimmering gold-and-silver trophy amidst a flurry of confetti. But once the lights go down and the team bus leaves the stadium, the trophy you saw on television often takes a very different path than the players.

"Original" Stays with ICC

Since 1999, ICC has used a "Perpetual Trophy" - the permanent prize of World Cup.

The Vault: The original trophy, which features the names of all previous winners engraved on its base, is kept permanently at ICC Headquarters in Dubai.

Appearance: The original is usually only brought out for the Trophy Tour leading up to the tournament and for the actual presentation ceremony on the night of the final.

Teams Receive an "Identical Replica"

After podium celebrations, the original trophy is typically collected by ICC officials and returned to its high-security storage. In its place, the winning board (like BCCI or Cricket Australia) is awarded a "permanent replica".

Minor Differences: While it looks identical to the naked eye, the replica often has a blank base (it only lists the current year's winner) and may feature the specific event logo (e.g., T20 World Cup 2026) instead of the generic ICC corporate logo found on the original. This replica belongs to the winning nation's cricket board forever.

Final Destination: Board Headquarters

Individual players receive winners' medals, but the trophy itself is a property of the national board.

For Team India: Replicas of the 1983, 2007, 2011, and 2024 triumphs are all housed at BCCI Headquarters (Cricket Centre) at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

Public Display: These trophies are often kept in a trophy cabinet in the lobby or a dedicated museum area within the board's offices, rather than in a player's private home.

Also on ABP Live | MS Dhoni Names The ‘Most Dangerous’ Team In T20 World Cup: Here’s Who It Is

Related Video

Breaking: PM Narendra Modi to Virtually Inaugurate 72nd National Volleyball Tournament in Kashi

Published at : 04 Feb 2026 02:59 PM (IST)
Tags :
T20 World Cup T20 World Cup 2026 Icc Trophy ICC World Cup Trophy
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
‘I Know Bengal, This Is People’s Fight’: Mamata Banerjee Argues In SC Challenging SIR
‘I Know Bengal, This Is People’s Fight’: Mamata Banerjee Argues In SC Challenging SIR
Cities
Korean Names, Korean Notes: Inside The Gaming Obsession Behind Ghaziabad Sisters Death
Korean Names, Korean Notes: Inside The Gaming Obsession Behind Ghaziabad Sisters Death
India
India-US Trade Pact Anchors Viksit Bharat 2047 Vision, Goyal Tells Lok Sabha Amid Oppn Ruckus
India-US Trade Pact Anchors Viksit Bharat 2047 Vision, Goyal Tells Lok Sabha Amid Oppn Ruckus
Cities
‘I Am Really Sorry’: Chilling Note Found After Minors' Suicide Over Korean Game Addiction In Ghaziabad
‘I Am Really Sorry’: Chilling Note Found After Minors' Suicide Over Korean Game Addiction
Advertisement

Videos

Ghaziabad Tragedy: Ghaziabad Sisters Trading Indian Identity for 'Korean Royalty' Leap to Death in Task
Ghaziabad Tragedy: Three Minor Sisters Die After Jumping From Ninth Floor, Gaming Angle Probed
Breaking News: Online Gaming Turns Deadly, Two Separate Suicide Cases Shock Ghaziabad and Bhopal
Breaking News: Rahul Gandhi Calls Ex-Congress Leader Ravneet Singh Bittu “Traitor” During Parliament Protest
Breaking News: India-US Trade Deal Boosts Exports, Protects Agriculture & Strengthens Strategic Partnership
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
OPINION | Budget 2026: A Missed Opportunity For BJP's Bengal Ambitions Ahead Of Polls
Opinion
Embed widget