Keep The Glory, Not Gold: Why Original ICC Trophy Never Leaves Dubai

It is one of the most iconic images in sports: a captain lifting a shimmering gold-and-silver trophy amidst a flurry of confetti. But once the lights go down and the team bus leaves the stadium, the trophy you saw on television often takes a very different path than the players.

"Original" Stays with ICC

Since 1999, ICC has used a "Perpetual Trophy" - the permanent prize of World Cup.

The Vault: The original trophy, which features the names of all previous winners engraved on its base, is kept permanently at ICC Headquarters in Dubai.

Appearance: The original is usually only brought out for the Trophy Tour leading up to the tournament and for the actual presentation ceremony on the night of the final.

Teams Receive an "Identical Replica"

After podium celebrations, the original trophy is typically collected by ICC officials and returned to its high-security storage. In its place, the winning board (like BCCI or Cricket Australia) is awarded a "permanent replica".

Minor Differences: While it looks identical to the naked eye, the replica often has a blank base (it only lists the current year's winner) and may feature the specific event logo (e.g., T20 World Cup 2026) instead of the generic ICC corporate logo found on the original. This replica belongs to the winning nation's cricket board forever.

Final Destination: Board Headquarters

Individual players receive winners' medals, but the trophy itself is a property of the national board.

For Team India: Replicas of the 1983, 2007, 2011, and 2024 triumphs are all housed at BCCI Headquarters (Cricket Centre) at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

Public Display: These trophies are often kept in a trophy cabinet in the lobby or a dedicated museum area within the board's offices, rather than in a player's private home.

