MS Dhoni Names The 'Most Dangerous' Team In T20 World Cup: Here's Who It Is

MS Dhoni Names The ‘Most Dangerous’ Team In T20 World Cup: Here’s Who It Is

Former India captain MS Dhoni names a team he believes could be the most dangerous heading into the ICC T20 World Cup 2026, while issuing a crucial warning.

By : Suyash Sahay | Updated at : 04 Feb 2026 02:38 PM (IST)
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

MS Dhoni was the captain of the first-ever team to win the ICC T20 World Cup, all the way back in 2007, when India defeated Pakistan in the final. 

Nearly 20 years later, he well into retirement from international cricket (but still active in IPL), but remains one of the sharpest brains this sport has ever seen.

Dhoni was recently interviewed during an event, and was asked about the current Indian team, led by Suryakumar Yadav and coached by Gautam Gambhir. The veteran termed them as one of the most dangerous sides heading into the T20 World Cup 2026.

'One Of The Most Dangerous Teams': Dhoni On India

Here's what MS Dhoni had to say on the young Indian team heading into the ICC T20 World Cup as defending champions, and playing at home:

"It’s one of the most dangerous teams. You know, they would have already started batting or bowling. But what all is needed in a good team? Everything is there. They have the experience. Especially when it comes to this format, the experience is vast."

"They have played under pressure. Whoever is playing whatever roles they are playing in the team, they have been in that situation for a considerable period of time," the former Indian skipper added.

Dhoni's Word Of Caution On T20 Cricket

Dhoni also had words of caution regarding the nature of T20 cricket, where any player can turn things around on a given day.

"The problem is when some of your players have a day off and somebody from the opposition has a brilliant day. And it can happen in the T20 group. So, that’s the time. Whether it happens in the league stage, whether it happens in the knockout stage, that’s where all the praying is needed. You know, nobody should get injured. Whatever roles are given, people should accomplish their roles for the team,"

The ICC T20 World Cup 2026 begins February 7, with India facing USA in Mumbai in the tournament opener.

Frequently Asked Questions

What did MS Dhoni say about the current Indian T20 team?

MS Dhoni described the current Indian team heading into the T20 World Cup 2026 as 'one of the most dangerous teams'.

What are the strengths of the Indian team according to MS Dhoni?

Dhoni highlighted the team's vast experience in the T20 format and their proven ability to play under pressure, with players fulfilling their roles effectively.

What is MS Dhoni's caution regarding T20 cricket?

He cautioned that T20 is unpredictable, where a single player's off-day can be exploited if an opposition player has a brilliant performance.

When does the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 begin?

The ICC T20 World Cup 2026 begins on February 7th, with India playing USA in the opening match.

About the author Suyash Sahay

Suyash Sahay is a sports journalist at ABP Live English, specialising in cricket and football. He brings sharp insight, breaking down matches, moments, and narratives in a way that resonates with fans.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to him at suyashs@abpnetwork.com.
Published at : 04 Feb 2026 02:35 PM (IST)
Tags :
Abhishek Sharma T20 World Cup MS Dhoni T20 World Cup India
