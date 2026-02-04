MS Dhoni Names The ‘Most Dangerous’ Team In T20 World Cup: Here’s Who It Is

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





MS Dhoni was the captain of the first-ever team to win the ICC T20 World Cup, all the way back in 2007, when India defeated Pakistan in the final.

Nearly 20 years later, he well into retirement from international cricket (but still active in IPL), but remains one of the sharpest brains this sport has ever seen.

Dhoni was recently interviewed during an event, and was asked about the current Indian team, led by Suryakumar Yadav and coached by Gautam Gambhir. The veteran termed them as one of the most dangerous sides heading into the T20 World Cup 2026.

'One Of The Most Dangerous Teams': Dhoni On India

Here's what MS Dhoni had to say on the young Indian team heading into the ICC T20 World Cup as defending champions, and playing at home:

"It’s one of the most dangerous teams. You know, they would have already started batting or bowling. But what all is needed in a good team? Everything is there. They have the experience. Especially when it comes to this format, the experience is vast."

"They have played under pressure. Whoever is playing whatever roles they are playing in the team, they have been in that situation for a considerable period of time," the former Indian skipper added.

Dhoni's Word Of Caution On T20 Cricket

Dhoni also had words of caution regarding the nature of T20 cricket, where any player can turn things around on a given day.

"The problem is when some of your players have a day off and somebody from the opposition has a brilliant day. And it can happen in the T20 group. So, that’s the time. Whether it happens in the league stage, whether it happens in the knockout stage, that’s where all the praying is needed. You know, nobody should get injured. Whatever roles are given, people should accomplish their roles for the team,"

The ICC T20 World Cup 2026 begins February 7, with India facing USA in Mumbai in the tournament opener.