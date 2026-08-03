Only One ODI Batsman Has Smashed Three Centuries In 50 Balls Or Fewer: Here's Who

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom AB de Villiers' 31-ball century remains cricket's fastest, set in 2015.

Jos Buttler uniquely boasts three ODI centuries under 50 balls.

Buttler achieved these rapid hundreds against Pakistan and Netherlands.

Jos Buttler ODI Centuries Record: South African veteran AB de Villiers' breathtaking 31-ball century remains one of the most extraordinary feats in the history of One-Day International (ODI) cricket. More than a decade after the South African great rewrote the record books, no batsman has managed to surpass his incredible milestone for the fastest ODI hundred. However, Jos Buttler has carved out a remarkable record of his own. The England batsman is the only ever to have registered three centuries in 50 balls or fewer in the format, highlighting his consistency as one of the most destructive players in modern limited-overs cricket.

Jos Buttler's Unique ODI Milestone

Although Buttler has not challenged de Villiers' 31-ball record, the England wicketkeeper-batsman boasts an achievement unmatched by any other player in ODI cricket.

The explosive right-hander has scored three centuries in 50 balls or fewer.

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His first came against Pakistan in Dubai in 2015, when he reached the three-figure mark in just 46 deliveries.

Four years later, Buttler once again tormented Pakistan, this time in Southampton, bringing up another rapid century in exactly 50 balls.

His third lightning-fast hundred arrived against the Netherlands in 2022. On that occasion, Buttler needed only 47 deliveries to complete his century, further cementing his reputation as one of the most dangerous batsmans in the 50-over format.

Before Buttler achieved the feat for a third time, former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi had twice reached an ODI century in 50 balls or fewer. His remarkable consistency in producing ultra-fast hundreds, however, places him in a league of his own.

AB de Villiers' 31-Ball Century Remains Unmatched

The record for the fastest hundred in ODI cricket belongs to former South Africa captain AB de Villiers, who produced a sensational inning against the West Indies in Johannesburg on 18 January 2015.

De Villiers raced to his century in just 31 deliveries, setting a benchmark that still stands today. He eventually finished unbeaten on 149 from only 44 balls in an innings packed with power-hitting.

His knock featured 16 sixes and nine fours, leaving the West Indies bowlers with no answer to his relentless attack.

Despite the evolution of aggressive batting in white-ball cricket and increasingly high-scoring matches, no player has managed to eclipse the South African's extraordinary record.