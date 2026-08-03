Moeen Ali Calls This Legend One Of India's Sharpest Cricket Minds & It's Not MS Dhoni!

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Moeen Ali praises Ashish Nehra's impressive cricketing mind.

Nehra's game knowledge and people management impressed Ali.

Titans consistently perform well under Nehra's coaching leadership.

Moeen Ali On Ashish Nehra: Former England all-rounder Moeen Ali has heaped praise on Ashish Nehra, describing the former India fast bowler as the most impressive cricketing mind he has encountered during his career. Having shared dressing rooms with several celebrated captains, like MS Dhoni, and coaches, Moeen said Nehra's understanding of the game and his ability to manage people set him apart from the rest. The former England international made the remarks while appearing on the Beard Before Wicket podcast.

Moeen Ali Explains Why Ashish Nehra Stands Out

Asked what defines a true cricketing brain, Moeen said it goes beyond instinct and is rooted in knowledge backed by experience and evidence.

“For me, a cricketing brain is somebody who knows almost every situation of the game."

He then elaborated on why Nehra earned his vote.

"He’s got something, and behind that something, there’s either data or evidence, like, ‘It’s happened before, and this happened, and this is why this can happen.’ So the name I am going to give is Ashish Nehra."

"He is the coach of Gujarat; I had him at RCB for a couple of years. When it comes to cricket brain, this guy knows what he’s talking about. Knows how to get a team environment going, knows how to deal with people, players, and coaches. Amazing, amazing cricket brain." Ali added.

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Nehra's Coaching Success With Gujarat Titans

Moeen Ali reflected on his time alongside Nehra during the 2018 and 2019 IPL seasons at Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB).

Those two years, he suggested, offered a close look at Nehra's tactical awareness and his approach to managing players and team culture.

Nehra first stepped into coaching as RCB's bowling coach. Although the franchise endured inconsistent results during that period and he attracted criticism, his coaching credentials received a major boost when Gujarat Titans appointed him head coach ahead of the 2022 IPL season.

The decision paid immediate dividends. GT lifted the IPL trophy in their debut campaign.

Since then, the Titans have established themselves as one of the league's most consistent teams.

Despite often entering seasons without being regarded as favourites, they have missed the IPL playoffs only once in five seasons, further strengthening Nehra's reputation as one of the competition's leading coaches.