WATCH: Sara Tendulkar Fake AI Video Goes Viral, Sparks Online Concern

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom A viral video showed Sara Tendulkar among paparazzi.

Another version surfaced, showing her in different attire.

This discrepancy led to allegations of AI-generated manipulation.

Sara Tendulkar AI Video: A video showing Sara Tendulkar surrounded by photographers has gone viral on social media, but online users have raised concerns that the clip has been altered using artificial intelligence. The footage, which circulated on Instagram, appears to show Sachin Tendulkar's daughter leaving a building while being photographed by paparazzi before walking towards a waiting car. However, questions over the video's authenticity emerged after another social media user shared what was claimed to be the original version of the same clip.

Viral Sara Tendulkar Clip Faces Scrutiny - WATCH

4.9 million followers & still no proper fact-check before posting? That's disappointing 🤦



1/2



Original Video AI Video pic.twitter.com/mRwIN00ooJ August 2, 2026

The controversy began after an Instagram account uploaded a video featuring Sara Tendulkar in what appeared to be revealing athletic wear as she made her way through a crowd of photographers.

Soon afterwards, an X account (@gill_to_kill) posted another version of the footage, claiming it was the original, unedited video.

In the clip shared on X, Sara Tendulkar is seen wearing an entirely different outfit, prompting allegations that the Instagram video had been manipulated using AI.

Read More: Bumrah Ruled Out! India Turn To This Fast Bowler For Sri Lanka Test Series

Alongside the post, the account criticised the sharing of the altered clip, stating, "4.9 million followers & still no proper fact-check before posting? That's disappointing"

The contrasting videos quickly attracted attention, with many social media users discussing the ease with which AI tools can now modify existing footage.

AI Concerns Continue To Grow

The viral post has once again highlighted growing concerns surrounding AI-generated and AI-edited content involving public figures.

As artificial intelligence tools become increasingly sophisticated, distinguishing between authentic and manipulated videos has become more difficult for users across social media platforms.

The incident involving Sara Tendulkar has fuelled conversations about the importance of verifying content before it is widely shared online.

It has also renewed calls for greater awareness of AI-altered media, particularly when videos involve real individuals whose likenesses can be digitally modified without their knowledge or consent.