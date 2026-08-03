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English NewsSportsCricketWATCH: Mitchell Marsh Smashes Monster Six, Sends Ball Out Of The Stadium

WATCH: Mitchell Marsh Smashes Monster Six, Sends Ball Out Of The Stadium

Australian power-hitter Mitchell Marsh smashed Mohammad Amir for a gigantic six in The Hundred that flew out of the stadium.

Written By : Suyash Sahay |  Updated at : 03 Aug 2026 10:26 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Mitchell Marsh hit a massive six out of Trent Bridge.
  • The Australian struck veteran Mohammad Amir's short delivery powerfully.
  • Marsh continues impressive form, becoming a leading tournament run-scorer.

Mitchell Marsh Six The Hundred: Mitchell Marsh produced one of the standout moments of The Hundred with a towering six off Mohammad Amir that travelled out of the ground. The Australian showcased his trademark power early in his innings, dispatching a rather short delivery deep into the stands with remarkable ease. Check it out:

The explosive stroke came as Marsh continued his impressive run in this year's competition, adding another memorable highlight to an already prolific campaign.

Marsh's monster Hit

Mitchell Marsh wasted little time in making an impact after arriving at the crease.

Facing veteran Pakistani left-arm pacer Mohammad Amir, the Australian quickly latched onto a short-pitched delivery and unleashed a powerful pull shot over deep backward square leg.

Also Check: Sher-e-Punjab T20 League 2026: Schedule, Teams, Auction Date, Venue And All You Need To Know

The connection was clean, and the ball soared high before appearing to land on the roof and disappear beyond the playing area.

Although Amir was on the receiving end of Marsh's spectacular six, the experienced fast bowler recovered well as the innings progressed.

He finished with impressive figures of 2 for 20 from his 20-ball spell, ensuring his side regained some control despite the early punishment.

Aussie Skipper Continues To Impress

Marsh has carried his rich vein of form into The Hundred after lighting up the Indian Premier League earlier this year for the Lucknow Super Giants.

Representing Sunrisers Leeds in the ongoing competition, he has emerged as one of the tournament's standout batsmen.

The Australia T20I captain currently sits third among the leading run-scorers this season. Across just four innings, Marsh has amassed 214 runs, underlining his consistency and destructive approach at the crease.

Marsh's breathtaking six was one of the defining moments of the contest, once again highlighting why he remains one of the most feared hitters in white-ball cricket.

His ability to clear the ropes with ease has been a major factor behind his outstanding form, and his latest innings further strengthened his reputation as one of the competition's most dangerous batsmen.

Frequently Asked Questions

Who hit the towering six that went out of the ground in The Hundred?

Mitchell Marsh produced this standout moment in The Hundred. He dispatched a short delivery from Mohammad Amir, clearing the roof of Trent Bridge.

What team does Mitchell Marsh play for in The Hundred?

Mitchell Marsh represents Sunrisers Leeds in the ongoing competition. He has emerged as one of the tournament's standout batsmen.

How many runs has Mitchell Marsh scored in The Hundred so far?

Mitchell Marsh has amassed 214 runs across just four innings. He currently sits third among the leading run-scorers this season.

Against which bowler did Mitchell Marsh hit the massive six?

Mitchell Marsh hit the six off veteran Pakistani left-arm pacer Mohammad Amir. Amir, despite the early punishment, later recovered to finish with impressive figures.

About the author Suyash Sahay

Suyash Sahay is a sports journalist at ABP Live English, specialising in cricket and football. He brings sharp insight, breaking down matches, moments, and narratives in a way that resonates with fans.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to him at suyashs@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 03 Aug 2026 10:26 AM (IST)
Tags :
Mitchell Marsh Mohammad Amir T20 Cricket The Hundred
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