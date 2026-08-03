WATCH: Mitchell Marsh Smashes Monster Six, Sends Ball Out Of The Stadium

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Mitchell Marsh hit a massive six out of Trent Bridge.

The Australian struck veteran Mohammad Amir's short delivery powerfully.

Marsh continues impressive form, becoming a leading tournament run-scorer.

Mitchell Marsh Six The Hundred: Mitchell Marsh produced one of the standout moments of The Hundred with a towering six off Mohammad Amir that travelled out of the ground. The Australian showcased his trademark power early in his innings, dispatching a rather short delivery deep into the stands with remarkable ease. Check it out:

OUT OF THE GROUND SECOND BALL 💥



Mitch Marsh clears the roof of Trent Bridge with the second ball of the innings 🤯#TheHundred pic.twitter.com/ItNovRgesq August 2, 2026

The explosive stroke came as Marsh continued his impressive run in this year's competition, adding another memorable highlight to an already prolific campaign.

Marsh's monster Hit

Mitchell Marsh wasted little time in making an impact after arriving at the crease.

Facing veteran Pakistani left-arm pacer Mohammad Amir, the Australian quickly latched onto a short-pitched delivery and unleashed a powerful pull shot over deep backward square leg.

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The connection was clean, and the ball soared high before appearing to land on the roof and disappear beyond the playing area.

Although Amir was on the receiving end of Marsh's spectacular six, the experienced fast bowler recovered well as the innings progressed.

He finished with impressive figures of 2 for 20 from his 20-ball spell, ensuring his side regained some control despite the early punishment.

Aussie Skipper Continues To Impress

Marsh has carried his rich vein of form into The Hundred after lighting up the Indian Premier League earlier this year for the Lucknow Super Giants.

Representing Sunrisers Leeds in the ongoing competition, he has emerged as one of the tournament's standout batsmen.

The Australia T20I captain currently sits third among the leading run-scorers this season. Across just four innings, Marsh has amassed 214 runs, underlining his consistency and destructive approach at the crease.

Marsh's breathtaking six was one of the defining moments of the contest, once again highlighting why he remains one of the most feared hitters in white-ball cricket.

His ability to clear the ropes with ease has been a major factor behind his outstanding form, and his latest innings further strengthened his reputation as one of the competition's most dangerous batsmen.