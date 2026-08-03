India's Track Record Across All ICC World Cup 2027 Venues: All You Need To Know

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom ICC declared South Africa, Zimbabwe, Namibia 2027 World Cup hosts.

India played ten of twelve grounds; two remain uncharted territory.

Team India holds contrasting ODI records across host nations.

India ICC World Cup 2027: The International Cricket Council (ICC) has officially announced the host venues for the upcoming 2027 ODI World Cup. Jointly hosted by South Africa, Zimbabwe, and Namibia, the marquee tournament will take place across 12 different venues. As Team India prepares for another shot at World Cup glory, an analysis of their historic ODI performance reveals that the team has already played at 10 of these 12 grounds, while two venues remain completely uncharted territory for them.

Distribution Of Venues Across Host Nations

Out of the 12 selected grounds for the 2027 ODI World Cup, South Africa will host matches across eight stadiums, Zimbabwe will feature three venues, and Namibia will host games at one stadium.

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This multi-nation hosting arrangement brings a mix of familiar grounds and new challenges for all participating teams, particularly India, which has a long history of playing in southern Africa.

India's Overall Record In South Africa And Zimbabwe

Team India's past record shows contrasting results across the two primary host countries. In South Africa, India has played 59 ODI matches, winning 24 and losing 31.

Conversely, India's track record in Zimbabwe is remarkably strong: out of 34 ODIs played on Zimbabwean soil, Team India has emerged victorious in 26 matches while conceding defeat in only 8 games.

Detailed Breakdown Of South African Grounds

India’s performance across South Africa’s eight World Cup venues varies significantly depending on the location:

Mangaung Oval, Bloemfontein: India has played three ODIs here, recording 1 win and 2 losses.

Newlands, Cape Town: A balanced outing with 3 wins and 3 losses in 6 ODI matches.

SuperSport Park, Centurion: Out of 13 matches played, India won 6, lost 5, and 2 ended with no result.

Kingsmead, Durban: On this challenging surface, India has managed 3 wins against 7 losses in 10 matches.

Buffalo Park, East London: India has played three matches here, securing 1 victory and suffering 2 defeats.

St George's Park, Gqeberha: One of India’s toughest grounds, yielding just 1 win and 6 losses in 7 games.

Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg: Famous as the venue of the 2003 World Cup final loss to Australia, India has played 9 ODIs here, winning 4 and losing 5.

Boland Park, Paarl: India holds a record of 3 wins, 2 losses, and 1 tied match across 6 games.

Record On Zimbabwean Turf

Zimbabwe has traditionally been a happy hunting ground for Team India:

Queens Sports Club, Bulawayo: India enjoys a strong record with 7 wins and 3 losses in 10 ODIs.

Harare Sports Club, Harare: One of India's most successful overseas grounds worldwide, where the team has registered 19 victories and only 5 losses in 24 ODIs.

Uncharted Territory For Team India

While India has extensive experience across most grounds, two of the 12 World Cup stadiums will mark new territory for the national team.

India has never played an ODI match at the Namibia Cricket Ground in Windhoek or at Zimbabwe's Mosi-oa-Tunya International Cricket Stadium. The 2027 tournament will mark the team's first-ever international matches at these two locations.