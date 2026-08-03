IPLLive ScoreSchedulesResults
Explorer
Live NowVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
English NewsSportsCricketIndia's Track Record Across All ICC World Cup 2027 Venues: All You Need To Know

India's Track Record Across All ICC World Cup 2027 Venues: All You Need To Know

India has played at 10 of the 12 announced venues for the 2027 ODI World Cup, boasting 19 wins in Harare, while preparing to make its debut at two new grounds.

Written By : ABP Live Sports |  Updated at : 03 Aug 2026 11:41 AM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • ICC declared South Africa, Zimbabwe, Namibia 2027 World Cup hosts.
  • India played ten of twelve grounds; two remain uncharted territory.
  • Team India holds contrasting ODI records across host nations.

India ICC World Cup 2027: The International Cricket Council (ICC) has officially announced the host venues for the upcoming 2027 ODI World Cup. Jointly hosted by South Africa, Zimbabwe, and Namibia, the marquee tournament will take place across 12 different venues. As Team India prepares for another shot at World Cup glory, an analysis of their historic ODI performance reveals that the team has already played at 10 of these 12 grounds, while two venues remain completely uncharted territory for them.

Distribution Of Venues Across Host Nations

Out of the 12 selected grounds for the 2027 ODI World Cup, South Africa will host matches across eight stadiums, Zimbabwe will feature three venues, and Namibia will host games at one stadium.

Read More: Moeen Ali Calls This Legend One Of India's Sharpest Cricket Minds & It's Not MS Dhoni!

This multi-nation hosting arrangement brings a mix of familiar grounds and new challenges for all participating teams, particularly India, which has a long history of playing in southern Africa.

India's Overall Record In South Africa And Zimbabwe

Team India's past record shows contrasting results across the two primary host countries. In South Africa, India has played 59 ODI matches, winning 24 and losing 31.

Conversely, India's track record in Zimbabwe is remarkably strong: out of 34 ODIs played on Zimbabwean soil, Team India has emerged victorious in 26 matches while conceding defeat in only 8 games.

Detailed Breakdown Of South African Grounds

India’s performance across South Africa’s eight World Cup venues varies significantly depending on the location:

Mangaung Oval, Bloemfontein: India has played three ODIs here, recording 1 win and 2 losses.

Newlands, Cape Town: A balanced outing with 3 wins and 3 losses in 6 ODI matches.

SuperSport Park, Centurion: Out of 13 matches played, India won 6, lost 5, and 2 ended with no result.

Kingsmead, Durban: On this challenging surface, India has managed 3 wins against 7 losses in 10 matches.

Buffalo Park, East London: India has played three matches here, securing 1 victory and suffering 2 defeats.

St George's Park, Gqeberha: One of India’s toughest grounds, yielding just 1 win and 6 losses in 7 games.

Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg: Famous as the venue of the 2003 World Cup final loss to Australia, India has played 9 ODIs here, winning 4 and losing 5.

Boland Park, Paarl: India holds a record of 3 wins, 2 losses, and 1 tied match across 6 games.

Record On Zimbabwean Turf

Zimbabwe has traditionally been a happy hunting ground for Team India:

Queens Sports Club, Bulawayo: India enjoys a strong record with 7 wins and 3 losses in 10 ODIs.

Harare Sports Club, Harare: One of India's most successful overseas grounds worldwide, where the team has registered 19 victories and only 5 losses in 24 ODIs.

Uncharted Territory For Team India

While India has extensive experience across most grounds, two of the 12 World Cup stadiums will mark new territory for the national team.

India has never played an ODI match at the Namibia Cricket Ground in Windhoek or at Zimbabwe's Mosi-oa-Tunya International Cricket Stadium. The 2027 tournament will mark the team's first-ever international matches at these two locations.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is India's overall ODI record in South Africa?

Team India has played 59 ODI matches in South Africa. They have secured 24 victories and suffered 31 defeats in the country.

About the author ABP Live Sports

ABP Live Sports delivers fast, accurate coverage of cricket, football and global sporting action, tracking live scores, match highlights, player form, records and big tournament moments, while offering sharp analysis that keeps fans informed, invested and ahead of every game-changing play.
Read More
Published at : 03 Aug 2026 11:36 AM (IST)
Tags :
Team India ICC ODI World Cup 2027 World Cup CWC 2027
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cricket
India's Track Record Across All ICC World Cup 2027 Venues: All You Need To Know
India's Track Record Across All ICC World Cup 2027 Venues: All You Need To Know
Cricket
Moeen Ali Calls This Legend One Of India's Sharpest Cricket Minds & It's Not MS Dhoni!
Moeen Ali Calls This Legend One Of India's Sharpest Cricket Minds & It's Not MS Dhoni!
Cricket
WATCH: Sara Tendulkar Fake AI Video Goes Viral, Sparks Online Concern
WATCH: Sara Tendulkar Fake AI Video Goes Viral, Sparks Online Concern
Cricket
WATCH: Mitchell Marsh Smashes Monster Six, Sends Ball Out Of The Stadium
WATCH: Mitchell Marsh Smashes Monster Six, Sends Ball Out Of The Stadium
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: UP Monsoon Session Begins Tomorrow, Opposition Plans Attack on Yogi Govt Over Key Issues
Breaking News: PM Modi Launches Anti-Drug Campaign, Calls Youth Power Key to Developed India Mission
Breaking News: PoK Unrest Escalates as Protests Spread Across Pakistan Amid Political Crisis
Breaking News: Congress-SP Alliance Mystery Deepens as Akhilesh-Rahul UP Poll Tie-Up Faces Doubts
National News: PM Modi Launches Nationwide Nasha Mukt Yuva Campaign to Empower Youth for Viksit Bharat
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Recalibrating India-Canada Bilateral Relations
Opinion
Embed widget