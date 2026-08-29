Joe Root Dethrones Ricky Ponting! England Star Breaks Major Test Record

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Joe Root broke Ricky Ponting's Test runs record in England.

He scored 7,594 Test runs, surpassing Ponting's 7,578 tally.

Root's overall 14,208 runs put him behind Tendulkar's record.

Joe Root Test Record: Joe Root has added another remarkable milestone to his extraordinary Test career, moving ahead of Australian great Ricky Ponting to claim the record for the most Test runs scored in England. The England captain reached the landmark during the second Test against Pakistan at Lord's. The milestone adds another entry to the English star's growing collection of records, particularly impressive given that he continues to play an active role at the highest level.

Root Moves Past Ponting In England

Joe Root's latest achievement takes his tally of Test runs scored in England to 7,594. That figure moves him beyond Ponting's previous benchmark of 7,578 runs in Test cricket on English soil.

India legend Sachin Tendulkar occupies third place on the list, having accumulated 7,216 Test runs in England.

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Root's overall Test numbers are equally striking. He currently has 14,208 runs from 168 matches, leaving him 1,713 runs short of Tendulkar's all-time record of 15,921 Test runs.

His stay at the crease was relatively brief on Day 2, with the right-hander making 24 before Pakistan pacer Mohammad Ali dismissed him LBW.

Despite not being able to convert his start into a substantial innings, Root had already done enough to rewrite the record books.

Tendulkar's World Record Now In Root's Sights

While Root still has considerable ground to cover before he can overtake Sachin Tendulkar as Test cricket's leading run-scorer, his sustained production has made the possibility a major talking point.

The England batsman's pursuit of Tendulkar's record is likely to remain one of the defining storylines of the latter part of his career.

Root's father has also recently offered his own verdict on whether his son can eventually reach the extraordinary mark. For now, however, he can celebrate another significant achievement after moving beyond Ponting.