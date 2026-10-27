Sonia Gandhi Reveals She Never Wanted Rajiv Gandhi To Become Prime Minister In Upcoming Book

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Gandhi writes to correct inaccurate narratives about her life.

Congress Parliamentary Party chairperson Sonia Gandhi has revealed that she never wanted her husband, Rajiv Gandhi, to become Prime Minister of India. In her upcoming book, Belonging: A Journey of Love, she reflects on significant moments in her life, her relationship with Rajiv and the experiences that shaped her public journey. In a video shared on social media on Tuesday, she said the book would allow her to tell her story in her own words. The book is scheduled to be released on November 10.

‘My Turn To Tell My Story’

Sonia Gandhi shared a video on her newly created X account, discussing why she decided to write the book after decades of accounts about her life appeared in the public domain.

In the video, she acknowledged that she was unsure whether she should reveal her entire story but felt compelled to write after seeing how much had been written about her, some of which she believed was inaccurate.

“Many things were either made up or exaggerated,” she said, explaining that she wanted to present events and facts as they had actually happened.

There’s bound to be some tamasha when this book comes out. After all, others have spent decades telling my “story”, now it’s my turn. https://t.co/jDy5vBI8ey — Sonia Gandhi (@SoniaGandhi) October 27, 2026

Sonia Gandhi also clarified that she did not consider the book merely her version of events, but her own story. She acknowledged that readers might change their opinions of her after reading it, while others could develop a more negative view.

“That is how it is when you write a book or are in public life,” she said.

In the caption accompanying the video, she remarked that there would inevitably be some controversy when the book was released, adding that others had narrated her story for decades and it was now her turn.

Rajiv Gandhi’s Prime Ministership

Among the personal revelations highlighted in the book is Sonia Gandhi’s opposition to Rajiv Gandhi becoming Prime Minister. She said she had never wanted him to take up the country's top political office, offering a glimpse into her perspective on a pivotal period in the Gandhi family’s political history.

Rajiv Gandhi became Prime Minister in October 1984 following the assassination of his mother, Indira Gandhi.

Also Read: ‘There’s Bound To Be Some Tamasha’: Sonia Gandhi On Her Upcoming Memoir ‘Belonging: A Journey Of Love’

A Love Story That Began In Cambridge

In another video posted on X, Sonia Gandhi spoke about her first meeting with Rajiv Gandhi and the beginnings of their relationship.

She recalled that their love story began at a small Greek restaurant in Cambridge, where they built a life together filled with love, laughter and memories.

In the post, she said she would share that world with readers when Belonging: A Journey of Love is released on November 10.

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