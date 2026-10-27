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English NewsNewsIndiaMatrize Survey: 72% Say Mallikarjun Kharge’s Remarks Against PM Modi Disrespected Sanatan Culture

Matrize Survey: 72% Say Mallikarjun Kharge’s Remarks Against PM Modi Disrespected Sanatan Culture

A Matrize survey of over 5,000 people found 72% viewed Mallikarjun Kharge’s remarks against PM Modi as disrespectful to Sanatan culture and Indian values.

Written By : Sneha |  Updated at : 27 Oct 2026 09:52 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Matrize survey found majority disapproved Kharge's remarks against PM.
  • Many saw comments as disrespecting PM's office, Sanatan culture.
  • Respondents linked remarks to Congress's image damage and desperation.

A recent survey by Matrize has found that a majority of respondents disapproved of Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge’s controversial remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, viewing them as an affront to the dignity of the Prime Minister’s office, Sanatan culture and Indian values.

According to the survey, 68% of respondents said Kharge’s remarks were against the dignity of the Prime Minister’s office, while 25% objected to them. Six per cent expressed no opinion.

The survey was conducted between October 25 and 27, with the views of more than 5,000 people taken into account. Respondents were asked whether Kharge’s remarks against PM Modi reflected ideological bankruptcy and the Congress’s desperation. In response, 54% said yes, while 24% disagreed. Another 11% said they did not know.

Majority Disapprove Of Kharge’s Remarks

When asked whether Kharge’s remarks against the Prime Minister showed disrespect towards Sanatan culture and Indian values, 72% of respondents answered in the affirmative, while 23% disagreed.

The survey also asked whether Kharge deliberately makes personal and insulting remarks. As many as 61% said yes, while 31% disagreed. Eight per cent said they did not know.

Respondents Say Remarks Could Hurt Congress

Respondents were asked whether such remarks were damaging the Congress’s image. According to the survey, 63% said they caused significant damage, while 7% felt the damage was limited. Five per cent did not express an opinion.

The survey also asked whether the BJP should use Kharge’s remarks to its political advantage. While 61% of respondents supported the idea, 24% opposed it. Another 15% said they did not know.

Majority Call Controversial Remarks Against PM Modi Wrong

Respondents were also asked how they viewed repeated controversial remarks made by Congress leaders about Prime Minister Modi. While 18% said such remarks were entirely justified, 52% considered them wrong. Another 19% said the remarks were made solely to gain political mileage.

Overall, the survey findings indicate that a majority of respondents disapproved of Kharge’s remarks against PM Modi, linking them to disrespect towards Sanatan culture and Indian values.

Frequently Asked Questions

What was the main finding of the Matrize survey regarding Mallikarjun Kharge's remarks?

A majority of respondents disapproved of Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge's remarks against PM Modi. They viewed them as an affront to the dignity of the Prime Minister's office, Sanatan culture, and Indian values.

How many respondents thought Kharge's remarks disrespected Sanatan culture and Indian values?

72% of respondents affirmed that Kharge's remarks showed disrespect towards Sanatan culture and Indian values. Only 23% disagreed with this perspective.

Did respondents think Kharge's remarks were damaging to the Congress party's image?

Yes, 63% of respondents stated that the remarks caused significant damage to the Congress's image. Only 7% believed the damage was limited.

About the author Sneha

Sneha is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, covering national and global news, politics, and social developments. She approaches every story with clarity, accuracy, and a reader-focused perspective. She holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication from Central University of Jharkhand.
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Published at : 27 Oct 2026 09:52 PM (IST)
Tags :
PM Modi Kharge Baap Remark Matrize Survey
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