Anaya Bangar Counters Marizanne Kapp's 'Absolutely Ridiculous' Criticism Over Cricket Return

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Anaya Bangar responded to Marizanne Kapp's criticism about her cricket return.

She cited scientific testing affirming her eligibility post-hormone therapy.

Tests confirmed her physical parameters align with cisgender female athletes.

Anaya Bangar has responded to Marizanne Kapp after the veteran South Africa all-rounder strongly criticised Cricket Australia's decision to provide her with a pathway back into professional women's cricket. Kapp had reacted to the development vi an Instagram story that said, “Absolutely ridiculous. This should not be allowed”. Anaya, however, has pushed back against the suggestion that her participation would give her an unfair advantage.

The child of former India cricketer and coach Sanjay Bangar pointed to scientific testing carried out after she began hormone replacement therapy, arguing that the assessment provides evidence supporting her eligibility to return to competitive cricket.

Anaya Responds To Kapp's Strong Criticism

Speaking to Times Now, Anaya said she could understand the perspective behind Kapp's objection but disputed the concerns surrounding competitive advantage.

"I think I understand the place where she's coming from. To counter the point about the unfair advantage aspect: there has been testing done by the Manchester University Institute of Sport."

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Anaya later explained that her athletic capabilities were assessed after she had spent a year on hormone replacement therapy.

12-Week Testing Forms Basis Of Anaya's Rebuttal

Anaya said the Manchester University Institute of Sport conducted an extensive 12-week assessment to examine her physical and athletic parameters.

"They did a 12-week-long testing program with me regarding my body's athletic capabilities after being on hormone replacement therapy for a year. That test concluded that my physical parameters fall within the cisgender female athlete range,"

According to Anaya, the findings challenge the argument that she would enter women's cricket carrying an inherent physical advantage.

Her rebuttal therefore focused on the evidence generated through the testing process and how it relates to her eligibility.

Anaya's comments come after Cricket Australia gave her a pathway to pursue a return to professional cricket under its Inclusion of Transgender and Gender Diverse Players in Elite Cricket Policy.

She first underwent hormone replacement therapy in 2024 and has since gone through the testing process she referenced in her response.