LPL 2026 Controversy: Shaheen Afridi Leaves Tournament Before Conclusion; Here's Why

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Shaheen Afridi reportedly exited LPL 2026 early for personal reasons.

He had an underwhelming season, taking 7 wickets with high economy.

Earlier, Afridi reported alleged omission as promised

His future with Kandy Royals remains uncertain after campaign.

Pakistan fast bowler Shaheen Afridi has reportedly left the Lanka Premier League (LPL) 2026 before the end of the tournament. According to multiple reports, Afridi departed the competition citing personal reasons after a difficult campaign with Kandy Royals. His exit comes following a season that fell short of expectations both individually and collectively for the franchise.

Difficult Campaign Ends Early

Afridi arrived at Kandy Royals as one of the marquee overseas signings. His experience in international cricket and franchise leagues made him one of the team's key bowlers heading into the tournament.

However, his performances never reached the expected level. Across six matches, the left-arm fast bowler claimed seven wickets while conceding 224 runs. His economy rate remained above ten runs per over during the tournament.

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His final appearance came against Jaffna Kings on July 30. Afridi finished with figures of 0 for 43 from three overs as Kandy Royals suffered a 21-run defeat after failing to chase 222.

Following that match, reports said the Pakistan international left the tournament before its conclusion. Kandy Royals currently sit fourth in the five-team competition with three wins and five defeats from eight matches.

Afridi was also left out of the playing XI twice during the season.

His bowling figures during LPL 2026 were:

vs Dambulla Sixers: 1/41 (3 overs)

vs Dambulla Sixers: 1/32 (4 overs)

vs Colombo Kaps: 2/34 (4 overs)

vs Jaffna Kings: 3/27 (4 overs)

vs Galle Gallants: 0/47 (4 overs)

vs Jaffna Kings: 0/43 (3 overs)

Earlier Controversy Added To Difficult Tournament

Afridi's campaign had already attracted attention earlier in the tournament.

Sri Lankan media reports claimed the fast bowler became unhappy after allegedly being assured he would feature as an Impact Player against Colombo Capitals before eventually being left out of the matchday squad.

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The incident reportedly prompted Afridi to approach the tournament's anti-corruption officials to report his unexpected omission.

Those reports surfaced at a time when allegations involving Jaffna Kings owner Manjot Kalra were also attracting attention around the league. No evidence has linked Afridi to those allegations.

According to reports, Afridi initially wanted to leave both Kandy Royals and the tournament immediately after the incident.

League officials and representatives from Kandy Royals reportedly apologised, after which he agreed to continue playing. His performances, however, did not improve significantly during the remainder of his stay.

Afridi has now reportedly left the competition citing personal reasons before the final stages of the tournament. It remains unclear whether Kandy Royals will consider retaining the Pakistan pacer for next season after an underwhelming campaign.