WATCH: Arshdeep Singh Reveals Truth Behind IPL 2026 Instagram Controversy

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Arshdeep clarified deleting Instagram posts was a personal choice.

He revealed closest friends: Bishnoi, Sharma, Khan, sharing memes.

His IPL 2026 was mixed; 14 wickets, high economy.

Currently on break, returns September for West Indies series.

India fast bowler Arshdeep Singh has explained why he deleted several Instagram posts and reels after IPL 2026. The move sparked speculation among fans, with many wondering whether something serious had happened. Speaking on Krishank Atrey's YouTube channel, Arshdeep dismissed the rumours and said the decision was simply a personal choice rather than a response to any controversy.

Arshdeep Explains Why He Deleted His Instagram Posts

Arshdeep has built a reputation for posting humorous reels featuring teammates and light-hearted moments from international cricket and the Indian Premier League. His sudden decision to remove much of that content quickly became a talking point on social media after the IPL season ended.

Asked about the issue on Krishank Atrey's YouTube channel, Arshdeep said he simply wanted to clear his profile and never expected fans to read so much into the decision.

"IPL had ended and I felt like cleaning things up, so I was properly clearing everything out. I mean, people make an issue out of it, asking why I removed the videos and what happened to Arshdeep's Instagram account, why he changed it overnight."

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Arshdeep Singh Reveals Why He Suddenly Deleted All His Instagram Posts 🤯 pic.twitter.com/skYDdJeF8o — Sam (@cricsam02) August 2, 2026

The India pacer stressed there was no hidden reason behind deleting the content. He said his social media activity depends entirely on how he feels at the time.

"But it's nothing like that, bro. I just felt like removing them, so I did. If I feel like it, I'll put them back. It's just about my mood. Whenever I feel like it, I post something."

His explanation ends weeks of speculation that followed the disappearance of several reels and photographs from his Instagram account.

India Pacer Reveals His Closest Friends In The Dressing Room

Arshdeep also spoke about the teammates he shares the closest bond with in the Indian dressing room. He named Ravi Bishnoi, Jitesh Sharma and Avesh Khan as the group that regularly exchanges memes and jokes.

"There's a group consisting of Ravi Bishnoi, Jitesh Sharma, Avesh Khan and me. The four of us have been close since we were newly selected for the Indian team. So whenever something funny happens, like someone says something in an interview that later backfires and memes are made about it, we keep sending those memes to each other."

The left-arm quick had a mixed IPL 2026 campaign with Punjab Kings. He claimed 14 wickets but finished with an economy rate above 10 and an average of 38.64 as the franchise missed out on the playoffs after spending much of the season near the top of the table.

Arshdeep is currently on a break following India's ODI series against England. He is expected to return to competitive cricket in September when India begin their next assignment against the West Indies.