Gill-Gambhir Warned Before WTC Challenge: 'How Do Indian Batters Handle It?'

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Deep Dasgupta highlights India's batting concerns for Sri Lanka.

India faces major challenge against Sri Lankan spin.

India's recent struggles against spin compound this challenge.

Series crucial for World Test Championship qualification hopes.

India will begin their two-Test series in Sri Lanka with questions surrounding their batting rather than their bowling. Former India wicketkeeper-batter Deep Dasgupta believes handling Sri Lanka's spin attack will decide the outcome of the series. Speaking on his YouTube channel, Dasgupta said India's recent record against spin leaves Shubman Gill and head coach Gautam Gambhir with a major challenge ahead.

Batting, Not Bowling, Is India's Biggest Concern

Dasgupta believes India have enough bowling options despite Jasprit Bumrah's absence and Washington Sundar's injury. He pointed to Saransh Jain's inclusion as a positive addition.

"If there are bowling-friendly pitches, then automatically there are good bowlers. Saransh (Jain) has also come (in Indian squad), who is a good off-spinner and a person who has been playing first-class cricket for a long time. He can also bat well. In fact, in a Test match, he may not need it that much, and hopefully not."

"But you have those options in the absence of Washington. Saransh has also got the option of off-spin. You have left-arm spinners and Kuldeep too. I am not as much concerned about bowling as I am about batting. If we talk about batting, if we look at the South Africa and New Zealand series, we have seen a new batting order in South Africa. If we look at it from there, I will not say it is fear, but it is a concern."

India's recent struggles against quality spin have become increasingly noticeable. Once regarded as one of the strongest batting sides in turning conditions, they have lost five of their last seven home Tests. Those results have raised fresh questions ahead of another demanding assignment on spin-friendly Sri Lankan pitches.

Sri Lanka's Spin Threat Could Decide The Series

Dasgupta believes Sri Lanka will prepare surfaces that suit their strengths. That makes India's ability to play spin the defining factor of the series.

"How will they be able to play in those conditions? Because there will be spinning conditions. There will be turning conditions because their strength is spin bowling. In those conditions, how does India play? How do Indian batters handle it? That is going to be the biggest challenge, according to me."

"Especially in Sri Lanka, again, Sri Lanka, I mean, it has been very, very difficult in the past and especially in these conditions right now."

The series also carries significant importance in the World Test Championship. India have already lost four of their opening eight matches in the current cycle and cannot afford many more setbacks.

Dasgupta highlighted the scale of the task still ahead.

"I think it's going to be interesting when looking at the WTC. I think there are nine Test matches left. Five with Australia, two with Sri Lanka, and two with New Zealand, and if I'm not wrong, roughly speaking, I think seven out of nine will have to be won to qualify for the WTC finals. So, that in itself is a difficult task."

"On top of that, you add Sri Lanka in Sri Lanka, New Zealand in New Zealand. These are difficult assignments. On top of that, as it has been, if we look at it, if we count series after series, if we don't count Afghanistan's one-off Test, then in the last three series at home, we have lost two to New Zealand and South Africa. So, that is one thing, obviously, that's why you can't take any series, and opposition at this time and in any condition, lightly at all."

India resume their World Test Championship campaign after a lengthy break. With difficult tours to Sri Lanka, New Zealand and Australia still ahead, Gill's side need consistent performances if they hope to remain in contention for a place in the WTC final.