India vs Sri Lanka Test Series 2026: Complete Schedule, Match Timings, And Venues

The Indian men's cricket team is scheduled to tour Sri Lanka in August 2026 for a two-match Test series. This marks India's first red-ball bilateral tour of the island nation since 2017. Both Test matches form an integral part of the ongoing 2025-2027 ICC World Test Championship (WTC) cycle, making every session crucial for both teams as they seek vital points to climb the WTC standings.

To prepare for the subcontinental conditions, Team India will play a four-day warm-up match in Colombo starting August 7, 2026.

India vs Sri Lanka Test Tour 2026: Complete Schedule

4-Day Warm-up Match

Dates: August 7–10, 2026

Venue: Colombo

Start Time: 10:00 AM IST / SLST

1st Test

Dates: August 15–19, 2026

Venue: Galle International Stadium, Galle

Start Time: 10:00 AM IST / SLST

2nd Test

Dates: August 23–27, 2026

Venue: Sinhalese Sports Club (SSC), Colombo

Start Time: 10:00 AM IST / SLST

Also Read | RCB Title-Winning Star Rajat Patidar Named Captain Of New Team

Venue Breakdown & Pitch Conditions

Galle International Stadium (Galle): Framed by the historic Galle Fort and the Indian Ocean, Galle is renowned for delivering spin-friendly tracks early in the match. Slow bowlers from both teams are expected to play a decisive role in the series opener.

Sinhalese Sports Club (SSC) Cricket Ground (Colombo): Considered the spiritual home of Sri Lankan cricket, the SSC ground traditionally offers decent carry and bounce for fast bowlers on Day 1 before deteriorating into a spinner's paradise over the final two days.

Tour Highlights & Key Details

Leadership: Shubman Gill captains India with KL Rahul serving as vice-captain, while Dhananjaya de Silva leads the Sri Lankan side.

Timings: Both Test matches are standard red-ball day fixtures starting at 10:00 AM local time (IST / SLST) under natural light.

Broadcast & Live Streaming: Fans in India can watch the live coverage on the Star Sports television network or stream the action digitally via JioHotstar.

Also Read | Gill-Gambhir Warned Before WTC Challenge: 'How Do Indian Batters Handle It?'