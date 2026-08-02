IPLLive ScoreSchedulesResults
Explorer
Live NowVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
English NewsSportsCricketIndia vs Sri Lanka Test Series 2026: Complete Schedule, Match Timings, And Venues

India vs Sri Lanka Test Series 2026: Complete Schedule, Match Timings, And Venues

India vs Sri Lanka Test Series 2026: Shubman Gill captains India with KL Rahul serving as vice-captain, while Dhananjaya de Silva leads the Sri Lankan side.

Written By : Shivam Sharma |  Updated at : 02 Aug 2026 03:31 PM (IST)

The Indian men's cricket team is scheduled to tour Sri Lanka in August 2026 for a two-match Test series. This marks India's first red-ball bilateral tour of the island nation since 2017. Both Test matches form an integral part of the ongoing 2025-2027 ICC World Test Championship (WTC) cycle, making every session crucial for both teams as they seek vital points to climb the WTC standings.

To prepare for the subcontinental conditions, Team India will play a four-day warm-up match in Colombo starting August 7, 2026.

India vs Sri Lanka Test Tour 2026: Complete Schedule

4-Day Warm-up Match

Dates: August 7–10, 2026
Venue: Colombo
Start Time: 10:00 AM IST / SLST

1st Test

Dates: August 15–19, 2026
Venue: Galle International Stadium, Galle
Start Time: 10:00 AM IST / SLST

2nd Test

Dates: August 23–27, 2026
Venue: Sinhalese Sports Club (SSC), Colombo
Start Time: 10:00 AM IST / SLST

Also Read | RCB Title-Winning Star Rajat Patidar Named Captain Of New Team

Venue Breakdown & Pitch Conditions

Galle International Stadium (Galle): Framed by the historic Galle Fort and the Indian Ocean, Galle is renowned for delivering spin-friendly tracks early in the match. Slow bowlers from both teams are expected to play a decisive role in the series opener.

Sinhalese Sports Club (SSC) Cricket Ground (Colombo): Considered the spiritual home of Sri Lankan cricket, the SSC ground traditionally offers decent carry and bounce for fast bowlers on Day 1 before deteriorating into a spinner's paradise over the final two days.

Tour Highlights & Key Details

Leadership: Shubman Gill captains India with KL Rahul serving as vice-captain, while Dhananjaya de Silva leads the Sri Lankan side.

Timings: Both Test matches are standard red-ball day fixtures starting at 10:00 AM local time (IST / SLST) under natural light.

Broadcast & Live Streaming: Fans in India can watch the live coverage on the Star Sports television network or stream the action digitally via JioHotstar.

Also Read | Gill-Gambhir Warned Before WTC Challenge: 'How Do Indian Batters Handle It?'

About the author Shivam Sharma

Shivam Sharma is an Associate Producer at ABP Live English with seven years of experience in journalism. As a sports beat expert, he specialises in cricket and major sporting events, delivering accurate, engaging, and timely stories. His work combines strong editorial judgment with in-depth sports analysis for digital audiences.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to him at shivams@abpnetwork.com
Read More
Published at : 02 Aug 2026 03:31 PM (IST)
Tags :
Ind Vs SL Schedule India Vs Sri Lanka Test Series IND Vs SL India Tour Sri Lanka
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cricket
India vs Sri Lanka Test Series 2026: Complete Schedule, Match Timings, And Venues
India vs Sri Lanka Test Series 2026: Complete Schedule, Match Timings, And Venues
Cricket
Gill-Gambhir Warned Before WTC Challenge: 'How Do Indian Batters Handle It?'
Gill-Gambhir Warned Before WTC Challenge: 'How Do Indian Batters Handle It?'
Cricket
RCB Title-Winning Star Rajat Patidar Named Captain Of New Team
RCB Title-Winning Star Rajat Patidar Named Captain Of New Team
Cricket
Bhuvneshwar Kumar Responds To R Ashwin's World Cup Recall Push
Bhuvneshwar Kumar Responds To R Ashwin's World Cup Recall Push
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: UP Monsoon Session Begins Tomorrow, Opposition Plans Attack on Yogi Govt Over Key Issues
Breaking News: PM Modi Launches Anti-Drug Campaign, Calls Youth Power Key to Developed India Mission
Breaking News: PoK Unrest Escalates as Protests Spread Across Pakistan Amid Political Crisis
Breaking News: Congress-SP Alliance Mystery Deepens as Akhilesh-Rahul UP Poll Tie-Up Faces Doubts
National News: PM Modi Launches Nationwide Nasha Mukt Yuva Campaign to Empower Youth for Viksit Bharat
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Recalibrating India-Canada Bilateral Relations
Opinion
Embed widget