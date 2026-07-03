IPL 2027: RCB Release List - 3 Players Who Could Be Released

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) have enjoyed a dream run in the Indian Premier League, lifting back-to-back titles in 2025 and 2026. Their balanced squad and consistent performances have made them one of the strongest teams in the competition. However, no squad is without flaws, and even championship-winning sides must make difficult decisions to stay ahead of the competition.

Despite boasting match-winners such as Virat Kohli, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, and Josh Hazlewood during the 2026 campaign, a few players failed to justify the opportunities they received.

As RCB prepare for IPL 2027, these three players could be among those released ahead of the new season.

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Jitesh Sharma

Jitesh Sharma arrived at RCB with high expectations after being bought for ₹11 crore, but the wicketkeeper-batter endured a disappointing campaign. He scored just 116 runs in 16 matches, with a highest score of 23. Considering the sizeable investment and limited returns, RCB could look at other options before the next season.

Romario Shepherd

Romario Shepherd was part of RCB's title-winning squads in both 2025 and 2026, but his individual performances left much to be desired. In IPL 2026, the West Indies all-rounder picked up seven wickets in 15 matches while contributing only 83 runs with the bat. Having struggled to make a significant impact across two seasons, Shepherd could find himself on the release list.

Suyash Sharma

Leg-spinner Suyash Sharma also endured another underwhelming season. Signed for ₹2.60 crore, he managed nine wickets in IPL 2026 after taking eight in the previous edition. With an economy rate above nine runs per over, Suyash found it difficult to control the scoring while also failing to strike consistently, making his place in the squad far from certain heading into IPL 2027.

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