WATCH: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Was Gifted A TV After Emerging Player Honour In Bihar

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Indian cricket's newest multi-million dollar phenomenon, continues to capture the imagination of the sports world. As the 15-year-old left-hander prepares for senior national duty following a historic, record-shattering IPL 2026 season with the Rajasthan Royals, an endearing archival video has taken social media by storm.

The viral clip traces the prodigy's roots back to his home state of Bihar, showing a 12-year-old Sooryavanshi being awarded a television set as his prize for winning the Emerging Player of the Tournament in a local, grassroots cricket tournament.

WATCH VIDEO

At the age of 12, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi won the Emerging Player of the Tournament award in a local tournament in Bihar.



His prize was a TV.😎



Look how far he's come.❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/zqOKsEWFEO — Akul (𝑨𝑻10) (@Loyalsachfan10) July 2, 2026

From a TV Set to a ₹1.1 Crore IPL Contract

The viral video serves as a stark, heartwarming contrast to the staggering commercial heights the teenage sensation has scaled over the past year. Long before sweeping the IPL 2026 awards night, the prodigy was putting in grueling shifts under the guidance of his father, Sanjiv Sooryavanshi, and his childhood coach, Manish Ojha.

Sooryavanshi's Exponential Progression Curve:

Age 12: Wins a TV as the "Emerging Player" in a local Bihar tournament

Age 13: Makes his Ranji Trophy debut for Bihar against Mumbai

Age 14: Smashes a 58-ball century against Australia U-19 in Chennai

Age 14: Signed by Rajasthan Royals for a whopping ₹1.1 Crore

Age 14: Blasts a 175 (80 balls) to win U-19 World Cup 2026 for India

Age 15: Sweeps IPL 2026 (Orange Cap, MVP, Emerging Player) with 776 runs

Why Sooryavanshi is yet to make his India debut?

Fans have eagerly been waiting to see teenage sensation Sooryavanshi make his India debut. However, despite being part of the squad, the youngster has so far been limited to warming the bench and carrying drinks.

The primary reason is the intense competition for places in India's playing XI. The team management is not inclined to disrupt a settled batting unit simply to fast-track Sooryavanshi's debut.

Players such as Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson, and Ishan Kishan played crucial roles in India's successful T20 World Cup 2026 campaign and continue to enjoy the backing of the team management. Even if one or two of them endure a lean patch, India's long-term plans and faith in the established core remain intact, making it difficult for Sooryavanshi to break into the starting XI at this stage.