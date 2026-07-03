At age 12, he won a television set as the
WATCH: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Was Gifted A TV After Emerging Player Honour In Bihar
Fans have eagerly been waiting to see Vaibhav Sooryavanshi make his India debut. However, the youngster has so far been limited to warming the bench and carrying drinks.
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Indian cricket's newest multi-million dollar phenomenon, continues to capture the imagination of the sports world. As the 15-year-old left-hander prepares for senior national duty following a historic, record-shattering IPL 2026 season with the Rajasthan Royals, an endearing archival video has taken social media by storm.
The viral clip traces the prodigy's roots back to his home state of Bihar, showing a 12-year-old Sooryavanshi being awarded a television set as his prize for winning the Emerging Player of the Tournament in a local, grassroots cricket tournament.
WATCH VIDEO
At the age of 12, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi won the Emerging Player of the Tournament award in a local tournament in Bihar.— Akul (𝑨𝑻10) (@Loyalsachfan10) July 2, 2026
His prize was a TV.😎
Look how far he's come.❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/zqOKsEWFEO
From a TV Set to a ₹1.1 Crore IPL Contract
The viral video serves as a stark, heartwarming contrast to the staggering commercial heights the teenage sensation has scaled over the past year. Long before sweeping the IPL 2026 awards night, the prodigy was putting in grueling shifts under the guidance of his father, Sanjiv Sooryavanshi, and his childhood coach, Manish Ojha.
Sooryavanshi's Exponential Progression Curve:
Age 12: Wins a TV as the "Emerging Player" in a local Bihar tournament
Age 13: Makes his Ranji Trophy debut for Bihar against Mumbai
Age 14: Smashes a 58-ball century against Australia U-19 in Chennai
Age 14: Signed by Rajasthan Royals for a whopping ₹1.1 Crore
Age 14: Blasts a 175 (80 balls) to win U-19 World Cup 2026 for India
Age 15: Sweeps IPL 2026 (Orange Cap, MVP, Emerging Player) with 776 runs
Why Sooryavanshi is yet to make his India debut?
Fans have eagerly been waiting to see teenage sensation Sooryavanshi make his India debut. However, despite being part of the squad, the youngster has so far been limited to warming the bench and carrying drinks.
The primary reason is the intense competition for places in India's playing XI. The team management is not inclined to disrupt a settled batting unit simply to fast-track Sooryavanshi's debut.
Players such as Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson, and Ishan Kishan played crucial roles in India's successful T20 World Cup 2026 campaign and continue to enjoy the backing of the team management. Even if one or two of them endure a lean patch, India's long-term plans and faith in the established core remain intact, making it difficult for Sooryavanshi to break into the starting XI at this stage.
Frequently Asked Questions
What was Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's first major prize in cricket?
Why has Vaibhav Sooryavanshi not yet debuted for the Indian national team?
He hasn't debuted due to intense competition for places in the playing XI. The team management prefers not to disrupt the settled batting unit, which includes players like Abhishek Sharma and Sanju Samson.
What were Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's major achievements during IPL 2026?
He swept the IPL 2026 awards with the Rajasthan Royals, winning the Orange Cap, MVP, and Emerging Player. He scored an impressive 776 runs during this historic season.
Which team did Vaibhav Sooryavanshi play for in IPL 2026 and how much was he signed for?
He played for the Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2026. He was signed by them at age 14 for a significant ₹1.1 Crore.