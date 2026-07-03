WATCH: Irfan Pathan Issues Bold Statement For Vaibhav Sooryavanshi: 'Won't Be Getting It Back'

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Vaibhav's stellar IPL performance could make him India's youngest player ever.

The Indian cricket team has a big puzzle to solve during their current T20 match series in England. Everyone is talking about a 15-year-old boy named Vaibhav Sooryavanshi. He is a highly talented young batsman, but right now, he is sitting on the bench. Fans and cricket experts are asking: when will he get a chance to play?

Irfan Pathan’s Bold Verdict

Former India player Irfan Pathan recently shared his thoughts on a sports show. He called Vaibhav "very stubborn," but in a good way. He meant that the teenager is incredibly determined and cannot wait to show the world what he can do with his bat.

Irfan also gave a strong warning to the older players in the team:

"This boy is very special. Once Vaibhav gets into the team and takes someone's place, he will perform so well that, whoever's place he takes won't be getting it back."

“THE DAY THIS BOY PLAYS, WHOEVER’S PLACE HE TAKES WON’T BE GETTING IT BACK!” 🏏🔥@IrfanPathan makes a MASSIVE statement about young sensation Vaibhav Suryavanshi. 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/DJUt3jOPBZ — Rajat Jain (@RajatJain) July 2, 2026

The Problem: Who Gets Dropped?

The main reason Vaibhav is not playing yet is because India has too many good players. However, senior batsman Sanju Samson is currently struggling to score runs. Even though Sanju helped India win the T20 World Cup earlier this year, his recent scores have been very low.

Because Sanju is out of form, many people feel it is the perfect time to drop him and give young Vaibhav a chance. Meanwhile, the other opening batsman, Abhishek Sharma, is playing brilliantly and scoring lots of runs, so he cannot be dropped.

What Makes Vaibhav Sooryavanshi So Special?

Vaibhav is not an ordinary teenager. During the 2026 IPL season, he played amazingly well. He scored a massive 776 runs and hit a record-breaking 72 sixes. He fast became one of the most exciting young players in the country.

If India decides to let him play in the next match against England on July 4 at Old Trafford, Vaibhav will make history. He will become the youngest male player ever to play for the senior Indian cricket team, breaking a record held by the legendary Sachin Tendulkar.