IPL 2027: Which Teams Could Change Captains? Full List Of All 10 Teams

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom IPL 2027 sees widespread captaincy uncertainties across several teams.

Mumbai, Lucknow, Delhi, Kolkata, Hyderabad review captaincy options.

Chennai, Gujarat, Bangalore, Punjab, Rajasthan maintain current leaders.

Mumbai Indians are among the franchises facing questions over their leadership plans ahead of IPL 2027, with uncertainty surrounding Hardik Pandya's future as captain. Reports have also linked Rohit Sharma and Tilak Varma with the role, although no official change has been announced. Other franchises could also review their leadership options following trades, changes in team composition and questions over captaincy continuity. Here is a look at the captaincy situation across all 10 IPL teams ahead of the next season.

1. Chennai Super Kings

Ruturaj Gaikwad remains Chennai Super Kings' captain after taking over the leadership from MS Dhoni. However, questions have persisted over the team's direction following disappointing results under Gaikwad. Sanju Samson had also been linked with a possible leadership role before his reported move to CSK, but no change in captaincy has been confirmed. Gaikwad remains the team's captain heading into the IPL 2027 discussions.

2. Lucknow Super Giants

Lucknow Super Giants face uncertainty over their captaincy following Rishabh Pant's reported return to Delhi Capitals through a trade. If Pant leaves, LSG will need to identify a new leader for IPL 2027. Aiden Markram and Mitchell Marsh have emerged as possible candidates, although the franchise could wait until the auction before making a final decision.

3. Rajasthan Royals

Riyan Parag is Rajasthan Royals' captain after being appointed to the role on a full-time basis. His elevation followed Sanju Samson's reported move to Chennai Super Kings. Parag is expected to remain central to Rajasthan's leadership plans, although the franchise's official position for IPL 2027 will determine whether any changes are made.

4. Punjab Kings

Shreyas Iyer is Punjab Kings' captain after leading the franchise to the IPL final in the previous season. His leadership helped PBKS reach the title match, even though their campaign included a difficult run after a strong start. Iyer remains the established choice to lead Punjab into IPL 2027, with no confirmed change reported.

5. Delhi Capitals

Axar Patel captained Delhi Capitals in the previous edition, but Rishabh Pant's reported return to the franchise has raised questions about the team's next leadership decision. Pant could be considered for the role, while KL Rahul is another potential option. Delhi have yet to make an official announcement confirming their captain for IPL 2027.

6. Mumbai Indians

Mumbai Indians' captaincy is one of the major talking points ahead of IPL 2027. Hardik Pandya's future in the role has come under scrutiny amid reports of a possible trade, although no official decision has been announced.

Rohit Sharma, who led Mumbai to five IPL titles, has been mentioned as a possible successor. However, a return to the captaincy remains uncertain. Tilak Varma has also emerged as a potential candidate, with the franchise yet to clarify its leadership plans.

7. Gujarat Titans

Shubman Gill is the captain of Gujarat Titans and is expected to continue in the role for IPL 2027. Gill also leads India in Test and ODI cricket, making him an established leader across formats. Unless the franchise announces a change, he remains GT's captain heading into the new season.

8. Royal Challengers Bengaluru

Rajat Patidar leads Royal Challengers Bengaluru after captaining the franchise to its maiden IPL title. His leadership marked a significant moment in the team's history, ending an 18-year wait for the championship. Patidar is expected to continue as captain in IPL 2027, with no confirmed change announced.

9. Kolkata Knight Riders

Kolkata Knight Riders could face a leadership decision ahead of IPL 2027. Rinku Singh has been discussed as a possible candidate for the captaincy, while speculation about a potential move for Suryakumar Yadav has also emerged. If such a trade materialises, Suryakumar could enter the conversation for the role. However, these remain possibilities rather than confirmed decisions by the franchise.

10. Sunrisers Hyderabad

Pat Cummins remains Sunrisers Hyderabad's captain, but reports have raised the possibility of a change due to workload management. Ishan Kishan, who has led the side in Cummins' absence, has been mentioned as a potential replacement. SRH have not officially announced any change, leaving their captaincy plans for IPL 2027 open.