Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Aakash Chopra suggests Rohit Sharma captain Mumbai Indians for one season.

Chopra proposes Tilak Varma then takes over post-mega auction.

Mumbai Indians also need to strengthen their bowling department significantly.

Could Rohit Sharma return as Mumbai Indians captain for one final season before someone else takes over the leadership reins? Former India batsman Aakash Chopra believes the franchise should seriously consider that route as they plan for the upcoming IPL seasons. With Suryakumar Yadav currently leading Mumbai in domestic cricket and Tilak serving as vice-captain, MI have multiple options to choose from. However, Chopra feels Rohit's experience could make him the ideal choice for a temporary return to the captaincy.

Aakash Chopra highlights MI's captaincy succession plan

Speaking to JioStar, Aakash Chopra outlined his proposed leadership arrangement for the five-time IPL champions.

"As for captaincy, they have Rohit Sharma for a one-year plan, Suryakumar Yadav leading Mumbai now, and Tilak Varma as vice-captain for the future. There is no shortage of choices for Mumbai."

He further explained why he would prefer Rohit to lead the side for one season before the responsibility passes to the younger batter.

"For now, the ideal situation would be to hand the captaincy back to Rohit for one season and, once the mega auction arrives, Tilak Varma will be ready to take over from Rohit,"

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Chopra's suggestion offers Mumbai a potential transition strategy rather than an immediate long-term appointment.

Rohit's experience could provide continuity, while Tilak Varma would get time to prepare for the responsibility of leading the franchise. However, this remains Chopra's recommendation, with no official captaincy change announced.

Mumbai Indians Also Need Bowling Reinforcements

Beyond the leadership question, Chopra believes MI have already assembled a strong core but must address a few gaps at the auction.

The departure of spinners Allah Ghazanfar and Mayank Markande means the franchise will need to strengthen that department.

He also believes Indian fast bowlers should be among Mumbai's priorities, although finding the right players may not be straightforward.

"MI's core is already ready, even before the auction arrives. That is what they always do. They have let spinners go, not just Ghazanfar but Mayank Markande as well, so they will have to go shopping for spinners."

"They will have the money, but the availability of talent is the key because that is always the story of a mini-auction. Supply does not equal demand, and therefore you get inflated prices."

IPL 2027 auction will be held on December 16 in Goa.