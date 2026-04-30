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HomeSportsCricketIPL 2026 Updated Points Table After MI's Crushing Defeat To SRH

IPL 2026 Updated Points Table After MI's Crushing Defeat To SRH

SRH chased down 244 vs MI in IPL 2026 as Head and Klaasen shined, overshadowing Rickelton’s record-breaking century. Here's a look at the updated points table.

By : Suyash Sahay | Updated at : 30 Apr 2026 10:44 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Mumbai Indians lost to Sunrisers Hyderabad, sixth defeat in eight games.
  • Sunrisers Hyderabad chased down Mumbai Indians' 243-run target.
  • Travis Head and Heinrich Klaasen powered Sunrisers Hyderabad chase.

IPL 2026 Points Table: Mumbai Indians suffered another setback on Wednesday evening, losing to Sunrisers Hyderabad despite posting a huge total. It marked their sixth defeat in eight matches, further hurting their fading qualification hopes. The game was a batting spectacle, with boundaries flowing freely at the Wankhede Stadium. While the result didn’t drastically alter the standings, it still had a notable impact, especially within the top four, as the race for IPL 2026 Playoffs continues to heat up.

IPL 2026 Updated Points Table

Here's a look at what the IPL 2026 standings look like at the moment:

1) Punjab Kings - Matches: 8 Won: 6 Lost: 1 Points: 13 NRR: +1.043

2) Royal Challengers Bengaluru - Matches: 8 Won: 6 Lost: 2 Points: 12 NRR: +1.919

3) Sunrisers Hyderabad - Matches: 9 Won: 6 Lost: 3 Points: 12 NRR: +0.832

4) Rajasthan Royals - Matches: 9 Won: 6 Lost: 3 Points: 12 NRR: +0.617

5) Gujarat Titans - Matches: 8 Won: 4 Lost: 4 Points: 8 NRR: -0.475

6) Chennai Super Kings - Matches: 8 Won: 3 Lost: 5 Points: 6 NRR: -0.121

7) Delhi Capitals - Matches: 8 Won: 3 Lost: 5 Points: 6 NRR: -1.060

8) Kolkata Knight Riders - Matches: 8 Won: 2 Lost: 5 Points: 5 NRR: -0.751

9) Mumbai Indians - Matches: 8 Won: 2 Lost: 6 Points: 4 NRR: -0.784

10) Lucknow Super Giants - Matches: 8 Won: 2 Lost: 6 Points: 4 NRR: -1.106

Also Read:

MI vs SRH IPL 2026: Match Summary

MI looked firmly in control after producing a massive total at the Wankhede Stadium. Batting first, they piled up 243/5, riding on a sensational innings from Ryan Rickelton.

He remained unbeaten on 123 off just 55 balls, anchoring the innings with authority. His hundred came in only 44 deliveries, setting a new benchmark for the fastest century in franchise history. In doing so, he went past previous marks held by Sanath Jayasuriya and Tilak Varma, who had reached the milestone in 45 balls.

With such a daunting total on the board, MI appeared to have one foot in the game. However, SRH had other plans. Their chase got off to a blistering start thanks to Travis Head, who took the attack to the bowlers from the outset.

Head smashed 76 runs off just 30 balls, peppering the boundary ropes with eight sixes and four fours. His fearless approach ensured SRH kept up with the required rate, turning what seemed like a steep chase into a realistic target early on.

Following Head’s departure, Heinrich Klaasen stepped in to maintain the tempo. Combining aggression with control, Klaasen crafted a brilliant 65 off 30 deliveries, keeping SRH firmly on track.

As the match approached its final stages, SRH still needed a final push to cross the line. That came in emphatic fashion from Salil Arora, who produced a quickfire cameo, blasting 30 runs from just 10 balls, finishing the game with authority.

Before You Go

Pakistan In Turmoil: India Celebrates, Pakistan Reacts in Anger After Crushing Defeat

Frequently Asked Questions

What was the final score of the MI vs SRH match?

Mumbai Indians posted 243/5 while batting first, and Sunrisers Hyderabad successfully chased it down.

About the author Suyash Sahay

Suyash Sahay is a sports journalist at ABP Live English, specialising in cricket and football. He brings sharp insight, breaking down matches, moments, and narratives in a way that resonates with fans.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to him at suyashs@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 30 Apr 2026 10:40 AM (IST)
Tags :
SRH MI Travis Head IPL Ryan Rickelton
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