Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
IPLLive ScoreSchedulesResults
Explorer
Live NowVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI

Assembly Elections 2026

(Source:  Poll of Polls)
HomeSportsCricketWATCH: Steve Smith Erupts In Anger, Smashes Bat After PSL 2026 Dismissal

WATCH: Steve Smith Erupts In Anger, Smashes Bat After PSL 2026 Dismissal

Steve Smith vents frustration after early dismissal as Multan Sultans crash out of PSL 2026, with viral dressing room outburst grabbing attention.

By : Suyash Sahay | Updated at : 30 Apr 2026 10:12 AM (IST)

Steve Smith PSL Viral Video: Multan Sultans crashed out from PSL 2026 after their Eliminator 1 clash against Hyderabad Kingsmen at the Gaddafi Stadium. Their star player, Australian veteran Steve Smith, had a poor and frustrating outing, being dismissed on 13 off 10 balls, mistiming a shot off Mohammad Ali. The ball went towards square leg, where Maaz Sadaqat held onto the catch. What made the moment more dramatic was that Sadaqat had put down a chance off Smith only moments earlier, before completing the dismissal on the next opportunity.

In a rare moment, Smith was seen releasing his frustration in the dressing room, angrily smashing his bat against the ground. Check it out:

It is worth noting that after completing the catch, Sadaqat celebrated with visible passion, even throwing the ball down in excitement. The animated reaction appeared to have added to Smith’s frustration.

Multan Collapse Hands Hyderabad Easy Win

Smith’s wicket proved to be a turning point in the match. Following his dismissal, Multan Sultans lost momentum rapidly, collapsing by losing five wickets for just 24 runs.

Shan Masood tried to steady the innings with an unbeaten 69 off 46 balls, but the team could only manage 159/9, well below a competitive total in a knockout clash.

Hyderabad Kingsmen made light work of the chase, reaching the target in just 15.2 overs with eight wickets remaining. Sadaqat capped off a memorable night with an unbeaten 64 off 33 balls, while Usman Khan contributed a fluent 64 off 35.

The comfortable win propelled Hyderabad into Eliminator 2, where they are set to face Islamabad United for a place in the final against Peshawar Zalmi.

Also Read: SRH's Travis-Klaasen Dominates MI Bowlers To Chase 244 At Wankhede

Before You Go

Pakistan In Turmoil: India Celebrates, Pakistan Reacts in Anger After Crushing Defeat

About the author Suyash Sahay

Suyash Sahay is a sports journalist at ABP Live English, specialising in cricket and football. He brings sharp insight, breaking down matches, moments, and narratives in a way that resonates with fans.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to him at suyashs@abpnetwork.com.
Read More
Published at : 30 Apr 2026 10:08 AM (IST)
Tags :
Multan Sultans Steve Smith PSL Steve Smith Viral Video
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cricket
WATCH: Steve Smith Erupts In Anger, Smashes Bat After PSL 2026 Dismissal
WATCH: Steve Smith Erupts In Anger, Smashes Bat After PSL 2026 Dismissal
Cricket
SRH's Travis-Klaasen Dominates MI Bowlers To Chase 244 At Wankhede
SRH's Travis-Klaasen Dominates MI Bowlers To Chase 244 At Wankhede
Cricket
MI vs SRH Highlights: Hyderabad Batters Outclass Mumbai At Wankhede To Chase Mammoth 244
MI vs SRH Highlights: Hyderabad Batters Outclass Mumbai At Wankhede To Chase Mammoth 244
Cricket
MI vs SRH Highlights: SRH's Travis-Klaasen Dominates MI Bowlers To Chase 244 At Wankhede
MI vs SRH Highlights: SRH's Travis-Klaasen Dominates MI Bowlers To Chase 244 At Wankhede
Advertisement

Videos

Politics: Suvendu Adhikari Demands CRPF Deployment, Claims Attack During Booth Visit
Election Update: Allegations vs Denial as Bengal Poll Tension Escalates
Breaking: Suvendu Adhikari Claims Attack Near Kalighat, Urges EC Action
Flash: Heated Political Atmosphere in South 24 Parganas During Voting
LATEST BREAKING: TMC-BJP Clash Erupts in Kalighat as Suvendu Adhikari Faces Protest Crowd
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ranjit Kumar
Ranjit Kumar
OPINION | From Chabahar To Energy Security: Why India Can’t Ignore A Resurgent Iran
Opinion
Embed widget