WATCH: Steve Smith Erupts In Anger, Smashes Bat After PSL 2026 Dismissal

Steve Smith PSL Viral Video: Multan Sultans crashed out from PSL 2026 after their Eliminator 1 clash against Hyderabad Kingsmen at the Gaddafi Stadium. Their star player, Australian veteran Steve Smith, had a poor and frustrating outing, being dismissed on 13 off 10 balls, mistiming a shot off Mohammad Ali. The ball went towards square leg, where Maaz Sadaqat held onto the catch. What made the moment more dramatic was that Sadaqat had put down a chance off Smith only moments earlier, before completing the dismissal on the next opportunity.

In a rare moment, Smith was seen releasing his frustration in the dressing room, angrily smashing his bat against the ground. Check it out:

🚨 STEVE SMITH IN FULL ANGRY MODE. 😳



- Steve Smith lost his control while he was going to the dressing room.



- He threw his bat in anger because Maaz Sadaqat showed him aggression after dismissing him. 👀 pic.twitter.com/noT2WYkVGR — Abdullah. (@Abdullahh_56) April 29, 2026

It is worth noting that after completing the catch, Sadaqat celebrated with visible passion, even throwing the ball down in excitement. The animated reaction appeared to have added to Smith’s frustration.

Multan Collapse Hands Hyderabad Easy Win

Smith’s wicket proved to be a turning point in the match. Following his dismissal, Multan Sultans lost momentum rapidly, collapsing by losing five wickets for just 24 runs.

Shan Masood tried to steady the innings with an unbeaten 69 off 46 balls, but the team could only manage 159/9, well below a competitive total in a knockout clash.

Hyderabad Kingsmen made light work of the chase, reaching the target in just 15.2 overs with eight wickets remaining. Sadaqat capped off a memorable night with an unbeaten 64 off 33 balls, while Usman Khan contributed a fluent 64 off 35.

The comfortable win propelled Hyderabad into Eliminator 2, where they are set to face Islamabad United for a place in the final against Peshawar Zalmi.

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