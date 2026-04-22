Simon Doull Slams Rishabh Pant, Flags Biggest Issue In Lucknow Super Giants

Following a series of underwhelming performances in the ongoing IPL 2026 season, former New Zealand pacer and renowned commentator Simon Doull has issued a stinging critique of high-priced stars Rishabh Pant and Nicholas Pooran.

Simon Doull, never one to shy away from controversial opinions, has called out Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) anchors Rishabh Pant and Nicholas Pooran for their poor run in IPL 2026 so far. The harsh label stems from the massive combined investment LSG made in the two players during the 2025 Mega Auction and subsequent retentions, contrasted with their current lack of impact.

"Reputation Over Results"

“Pant has won them one game with the bat and nothing outside of that. You have spent 50 crores on two players, Pant and Pooran, who have won you one game. Almost half your purse on two players who have won you one game,” Doull said on Cricbuzz.

Doull’s frustration centers on the "high risk, low consistency" nature of the two southpaws. His comments were triggered by LSG’s recent string of losses, where both players failed to anchor the middle order.

“Their (LSG's) biggest issue is the three overseas players. You have got three overseas batters in your top five. One of them, Markram, has put in a couple of performances. Marsh has not done a lot, and Pooran has done absolutely nothing. That is your biggest issue,” he added.

Rishabh Pant: Despite a brilliant 68 (50) earlier in the month, Pant has struggled for rhythm, notably scoring just 1 (6) against RCB. Doull argued that for a player of his stature and price tag, "cameos are not enough."

Nicholas Pooran: Pooran has faced even harsher criticism. In his last six outings, he has crossed the 15-run mark only once, recording scores of 1, 8, 9, and 13. Doull pointed out that Pooran’s strike rate, while high in small bursts, often comes at the cost of crucial wickets during pressure situations.

IPL 2026 Context

The timing of these comments is particularly sensitive as LSG is currently struggling to stay in the top four. While Pant (3,700 career IPL runs) and Pooran (2,344 career IPL runs) are statistically among the league's elites, their combined failure to close out games in 2026 has turned the spotlight on the franchise's heavy spending.

Neither the players nor the LSG management has responded to Doull's remarks, but the "50 crore" tag is likely to haunt the duo until they produce a match-winning partnership.