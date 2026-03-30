IPL 2026: RR vs CSK - Probable Playing XI For Both Teams

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IPL 2026: RR vs CSK - The Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati is all set for one of the most emotionally charged fixtures of the IPL 2026 season. As the Rajasthan Royals (RR) host the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) tonight, all eyes are on the "Yellow Army's" new spearhead - Sanju Samson.

In what is being called the trade of the century, Samson has moved to Chennai, while Ravindra Jadeja returns to his roots in Rajasthan. However, the excitement is tempered by a major void: MS Dhoni has officially been ruled out of this match due to a calf strain, leaving Ruturaj Gaikwad and Samson to lead CSK.

Samson at the Top, No Dhoni

With Dhoni sidelined for at least two weeks, CSK’s strategy has undergone a complete overhaul. Sanju Samson is expected to open the innings alongside young sensation Ayush Mhatre, providing the explosive start CSK has lacked in recent years.

The middle order will see the return of Ruturaj Gaikwad at number three, followed by the "Baby AB" Dewald Brevis. However, with Brevis also battling a side strain, the team might turn to Sarfaraz Khan or Kartik Sharma to anchor the finish. The bowling unit will be led by the Afghan wizard Noor Ahmad and the left-arm pace of Khaleel Ahmed.

Riyan Parag Takes the Reins

For the Rajasthan Royals, it’s a homecoming in more ways than one. Riyan Parag officially begins his captaincy stint at his home ground in Guwahati. The Royals will rely on the explosive duo of Yashasvi Jaiswal and 14-year-old prodigy Vaibhav Sooryavanshi to set the tone.

The return of Ravindra Jadeja adds veteran stability to the middle order, while Jofra Archer and Ravi Bishnoi will lead a revamped bowling attack looking to exploit the even bounce of the Barsapara track.

RR vs CSK: Probable Playing XIs

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) Probable XI:

Sanju Samson (wk), Ayush Mhatre, Ruturaj Gaikwad (c), Shivam Dube, Sarfaraz Khan, Prashant Veer, Jamie Overton, Noor Ahmad, Khaleel Ahmed, Matt Henry, Anshul Kamboj.

Impact Player: Kartik Sharma / Rahul Chahar

Rajasthan Royals (RR) Probable XI:

Yashasvi Jaiswal, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Lhuan-dre Pretorius (wk), Riyan Parag (c), Ravindra Jadeja, Shimron Hetmyer, Dhruv Jurel, Ravi Bishnoi, Jofra Archer, Sandeep Sharma, Nandre Burger.

Impact Player: Tushar Deshpande / Shubham Dubey