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HomeSportsCricketIPL 2026: Punjab Kings Reveal New ‘Lion To Diamond’ Jersey For 19th Season

IPL 2026: Punjab Kings Reveal New ‘Lion To Diamond’ Jersey For 19th Season

Punjab Kings have launched their new IPL 2026 jersey, featuring a symbolic 'Lion to Diamond' pattern and their classic red-blue colors.

By : Prateek Thakur | Updated at : 12 Mar 2026 09:13 PM (IST)
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Punjab Kings (PBKS) have officially pulled the curtains back on their new match jersey for the IPL 2026 season. The franchise, led by captain Shreyas Iyer, unveiled a design that maintains their traditional red and blue palette while introducing a symbolic visual narrative for the "Sher Squad."

The Evolution of Talent: Diamonds and Lions

The most striking feature of the new kit is a distinctive gradient pattern. The design begins with the iconic lion motif at the center of the chest and gradually transitions into sharp, diamond-shaped elements across the fabric. According to the franchise's official release, this transition is a metaphor for the team's philosophy:

The Lion: Represents the instinct, aggression, and raw talent that the team scouts across the country.

The Diamonds: Symbolize what that talent becomes once it is polished through high-performance training and the intense pressure of elite competition.

As per an official statement from the team, the jersey is meant to capture the journey of the players from being promising youngsters to world-class match-winners.

Tradition Meets Modern Ambition

While the red and blue brand colors remain the core of the identity, representing energy and a fearless attitude, the refreshed design signals a team evolving with greater clarity. The launch follows a strong 2025 campaign where PBKS topped the league standings and reached the final, only to lose to Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in a thriller.

The jersey, manufactured in partnership with Indian sportswear brand SIX5SIX, also prominently features the logo of their new title sponsor, CP Plus. According to reports, the kit is engineered with performance-driven fabric to handle the sweltering heat of the Indian summer.

When Will the New Jersey Debut?

Fans won't have to wait long to see the new threads in action. The Punjab Kings are set to make their on-field debut in this jersey during their season-opener against Gujarat Titans on March 31, 2026. The match will be held at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh PCA Stadium in Mullanpur (New Chandigarh), which has become the team's primary fortress.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What is the symbolism behind the Punjab Kings' new jersey design?

The jersey features a lion motif transitioning into diamond shapes. The lion represents raw talent, while the diamonds symbolize how that talent is honed through training and competition.

What are the main colors of the new Punjab Kings jersey?

The new jersey maintains the traditional red and blue palette, which are the core brand colors of Punjab Kings. These colors represent energy and a fearless attitude.

Who is the manufacturer of the new Punjab Kings jersey?

The jersey is manufactured in partnership with the Indian sportswear brand SIX5SIX. It also prominently features the logo of their new title sponsor, CP Plus.

When and where will the Punjab Kings debut their new jersey?

The Punjab Kings will debut their new jersey on March 31, 2026, during their season opener against the Gujarat Titans. The match will be held at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh PCA Stadium in Mullanpur.

About the author Prateek Thakur

Prateek Thakur is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, reporting on major sporting events while spotlighting the human stories of athletes that matter.

You can reach out to him at prateekt@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 12 Mar 2026 09:12 PM (IST)
Tags :
Punjab Kings IPL 2026 Punjab Kings New Jersey
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