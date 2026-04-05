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HomeSportsCricketIPL 2026 Points Table Update: Orange & Purple Cap Leaders Ahead Of RCB vs CSK

IPL 2026 Points Table Update: Orange & Purple Cap Leaders Ahead Of RCB vs CSK

The race for Orange Cap is currently led by DC's breakout star Sameer Rizvi, who overtook Rohit Sharma after a match-winning 90 against Mumbai.

By : Shivam Sharma | Updated at : 05 Apr 2026 11:16 AM (IST)

IPL 2026 points table, orange cap and purple cap: As we head into the massive southern derby between Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on April 5, 2026, the leaderboard has seen a major shake-up following the double-header on Saturday. Rajasthan Royals currently sit at the summit, while a new young sensation has snatched Orange Cap.

IPL 2026 Points Table (As of April 5 morning)

1. Rajasthan Royals (RR) - Played: 2 - Won: 2 - Lost: 0 - Points: 4 - NRR: +2.233

2. Delhi Capitals (DC) - Played: 2 - Won: 2 - Lost: 0 - Points: 4 - NRR: +1.170

3. Punjab Kings (PBKS) - Played: 2 - Won: 2 - Lost: 0 - Points: 4 - NRR: +0.637

4. Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) - Played: 1 - Won: 1 - Lost: 0 - Points: 2 - NRR: +2.907

5. Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) - Played: 2 - Won: 1 - Lost: 1 - Points: 2 - NRR: +0.469

6. Mumbai Indians (MI) - Played: 2 - Won: 1 - Lost: 1 - Points: 2 - NRR: -0.206

7. Gujarat Titans (GT) - Played: 2 - Won: 0 - Lost: 2 - Points: 0 - NRR: -0.424

8. Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) - Played: 1 - Won: 0 - Lost: 1 - Points: 0 - NRR: -1.397

9. Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) - Played: 2 - Won: 0 - Lost: 2 - Points: 0 - NRR: -1.964

10. Chennai Super Kings (CSK) - Played: 2 - Won: 0 - Lost: 2 - Points: 0 - NRR: -2.562

Orange Cap List: Top 5 Run-Scorers

The race for Orange Cap is currently led by DC's breakout star Sameer Rizvi, who overtook Rohit Sharma after a match-winning 90 against Mumbai.

1. Sameer Rizvi - DC - 160 Runs - 2 Innings

2. Rohit Sharma - MI - 113 Runs - 2 Innings

3. Cooper Connolly - PBKS - 108 Runs - 2 Innings

4. Angkrish Raghuvanshi - KKR - 103 Runs - 2 Innings

5. Ishan Kishan - SRH - 94 Runs - 2 Innings

Purple Cap List: Top 5 Wicket-Takers

The bowling charts are dominated by Indian domestic talent and consistent international pacers. Ravi Bishnoi surged into the top 5 after his match-winning spell against GT.

1. Vijaykumar Vyshak - PBKS - 5 Wickets - Economy: 9.14

2. Ravi Bishnoi - RR - 4 Wickets - Economy: 10.25

3. T Natarajan - DC - 4 Wickets - Economy: 8.13

4. Lungi Ngidi - DC - 4 Wickets - Economy: 8.15

5. Jaydev Unadkat - SRH - 4 Wickets - Economy: 8.13

CSK vs RCB - What's at stake today?

For RCB: A win tonight could propel them to the top of the table, given their massive NRR (+2.907). Virat Kohli (69 runs) also has a chance to break into the Top 5 of the Orange Cap race.

For CSK: Having lost their first two games, the defending finalists are desperate for points. They currently sit at the bottom of the table and need a significant win to improve their NRR and open their account for 2026.

Related Video

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Frequently Asked Questions

Who is currently leading the IPL 2026 points table?

Rajasthan Royals are at the top of the IPL 2026 points table with 4 points from 2 matches and a strong NRR of +2.233.

Who is the current Orange Cap holder in IPL 2026?

Sameer Rizvi from Delhi Capitals is the current Orange Cap leader with 160 runs in 2 innings.

Who is currently leading the Purple Cap standings in IPL 2026?

Vijaykumar Vyshak from Punjab Kings leads the Purple Cap race with 5 wickets.

What is at stake for RCB in their match against CSK?

A win for RCB could move them to the top of the table, and Virat Kohli has a chance to enter the top 5 in the Orange Cap race.

What is CSK's situation heading into the match against RCB?

CSK has lost their first two matches and is desperate for points to move up from the bottom of the table and improve their NRR.

About the author Shivam Sharma

Shivam Sharma is an Associate Producer at ABP Live English with seven years of experience in journalism. As a sports beat expert, he specialises in cricket and major sporting events, delivering accurate, engaging, and timely stories. His work combines strong editorial judgment with in-depth sports analysis for digital audiences.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to him at shivams@abpnetwork.com
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Published at : 05 Apr 2026 11:16 AM (IST)
Tags :
IPL Orange Cap IPL Points Table RCB Vs CSK IPL Purple Cap IPL 2026 Points Table
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