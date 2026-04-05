IPL 2026 Points Table Update: Orange & Purple Cap Leaders Ahead Of RCB vs CSK

IPL 2026 points table, orange cap and purple cap: As we head into the massive southern derby between Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on April 5, 2026, the leaderboard has seen a major shake-up following the double-header on Saturday. Rajasthan Royals currently sit at the summit, while a new young sensation has snatched Orange Cap.

IPL 2026 Points Table (As of April 5 morning)

1. Rajasthan Royals (RR) - Played: 2 - Won: 2 - Lost: 0 - Points: 4 - NRR: +2.233

2. Delhi Capitals (DC) - Played: 2 - Won: 2 - Lost: 0 - Points: 4 - NRR: +1.170

3. Punjab Kings (PBKS) - Played: 2 - Won: 2 - Lost: 0 - Points: 4 - NRR: +0.637

4. Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) - Played: 1 - Won: 1 - Lost: 0 - Points: 2 - NRR: +2.907

5. Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) - Played: 2 - Won: 1 - Lost: 1 - Points: 2 - NRR: +0.469

6. Mumbai Indians (MI) - Played: 2 - Won: 1 - Lost: 1 - Points: 2 - NRR: -0.206

7. Gujarat Titans (GT) - Played: 2 - Won: 0 - Lost: 2 - Points: 0 - NRR: -0.424

8. Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) - Played: 1 - Won: 0 - Lost: 1 - Points: 0 - NRR: -1.397

9. Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) - Played: 2 - Won: 0 - Lost: 2 - Points: 0 - NRR: -1.964

10. Chennai Super Kings (CSK) - Played: 2 - Won: 0 - Lost: 2 - Points: 0 - NRR: -2.562

Orange Cap List: Top 5 Run-Scorers

The race for Orange Cap is currently led by DC's breakout star Sameer Rizvi, who overtook Rohit Sharma after a match-winning 90 against Mumbai.

1. Sameer Rizvi - DC - 160 Runs - 2 Innings

2. Rohit Sharma - MI - 113 Runs - 2 Innings

3. Cooper Connolly - PBKS - 108 Runs - 2 Innings

4. Angkrish Raghuvanshi - KKR - 103 Runs - 2 Innings

5. Ishan Kishan - SRH - 94 Runs - 2 Innings

Purple Cap List: Top 5 Wicket-Takers

The bowling charts are dominated by Indian domestic talent and consistent international pacers. Ravi Bishnoi surged into the top 5 after his match-winning spell against GT.

1. Vijaykumar Vyshak - PBKS - 5 Wickets - Economy: 9.14

2. Ravi Bishnoi - RR - 4 Wickets - Economy: 10.25

3. T Natarajan - DC - 4 Wickets - Economy: 8.13

4. Lungi Ngidi - DC - 4 Wickets - Economy: 8.15

5. Jaydev Unadkat - SRH - 4 Wickets - Economy: 8.13

CSK vs RCB - What's at stake today?

For RCB: A win tonight could propel them to the top of the table, given their massive NRR (+2.907). Virat Kohli (69 runs) also has a chance to break into the Top 5 of the Orange Cap race.

For CSK: Having lost their first two games, the defending finalists are desperate for points. They currently sit at the bottom of the table and need a significant win to improve their NRR and open their account for 2026.