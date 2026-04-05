Trump Claims Iran's Military Leaders Killed In ‘Massive Strike’ In Tehran, Shares Video

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US President Donald Trump has claimed that several Iranian military officials were killed in what he described as a “massive strike” in Tehran. He made the statement in a post on Truth Social on Saturday (US local time), where he also shared a video purportedly showing the aftermath of the operation.

In his statement, Trump noted, "Many of Iran's Military Leaders, who have led them poorly and unwisely, are terminated, along with much else, with this massive strike in Tehran!"

Video Surfaces, Details Remain Unclear

The video shared alongside the post appears largely dark, though the sound of aircraft and loud explosions can be distinctly heard, suggesting an intense aerial operation.

However, despite the seriousness of the claim, Trump did not provide specific details regarding the targets or operational aspects of the strike.

As tensions in West Asia continue to rise, the development comes amid weeks of escalating military activity in the region.

While the footage points to a high-impact strike in the Iranian capital, there has been no official confirmation yet on the scale of casualties among Iran’s military leadership.

Fresh 48-Hour Ultimatum To Iran

The reported strike follows a renewed warning issued by Trump to Iran, giving it 48 hours to comply with US demands.

He stated that Iran must either reach an agreement or reopen the strategically crucial Strait of Hormuz "before all hell will rain down on them".

Trump reiterated his stance in another Truth Social post, referencing an earlier deadline.



"Remember when I gave Iran ten days to MAKE A DEAL or OPEN UP THE HORMUZ STRAIT. Time is running out--48 hours before all hell will rain down on them. Glory be to GOD! President DONALD J. TRUMP," his post read.

Earlier Pause And Ongoing Talks

Trump had earlier announced a temporary halt on strikes targeting Iran’s energy infrastructure, extending it by 10 days until April 6, citing ongoing diplomatic efforts.

He had said the decision came following a “request” from the Iranian government, while asserting that negotiations were progressing positively.

"As per Iranian Government request, please let this statement serve to represent that I am pausing the period of Energy Plant destruction by 10 days to Monday, April 6, 2026, at 8 P.M., Eastern Time. Talks are ongoing and, despite erroneous statements to the contrary by the Fake News Media and others, they are going very well," the post read.

Mounting Pressure Over Hormuz Strait

The latest warning is part of a broader pattern of pressure by Trump concerning the Strait of Hormuz, a key global oil transit route.

Earlier, he had directed the US Department of War to delay potential strikes on Iranian power facilities for five days to allow room for diplomacy.

Before that, Tehran had been given an initial 48-hour warning to reopen the waterway or face possible military action targeting its energy infrastructure.