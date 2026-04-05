US President Donald Trump confirmed the rescue of the missing crew member on social media. He stated that the pilot is safe and sound.
'We Got Him': Trump Confirms Missing US Pilot From Downed F-15E Jet Rescued From Iran After 'Daring' Ops
US Pilot rescued from Iran: Trump announced the successful rescue of a missing US F-15E fighter jet crew member in Iran. A US official reported a "heavy firefight" during the operation.
The missing second crew member from a downed US F-15E fighter jet has been rescued in Iran after a "daring" search and rescue operation in Iran, US President Donald Trump confirmed in a post on social media on Sunday.
Confirming that the rescued pilot is "safe and sound," Trump said: “WE GOT HIM! My fellow Americans, over the past several hours, the United States Military pulled off one of the most daring Search and Rescue Operations in U.S. History, for one of our incredible Crew Office Members, who also happens to be a highly respected Colonel, and who I am thrilled to let you know is SAFE and SOUND!”
Trump On How US Rescued Second Pilot
The US President said that the "brave warrior" was being "hunted down by enemies" in Iran, but the US was closely monitoring his location 24 hours a day. "At my direction, the US military sent dozens of aircraft, armed with the most lethal weapons in the world, to retrieve him."
Trump also revealed that the US didn't confirm that it had rescued another pilot because it didn't want to jeopardise the second rescue operation in Iran. "This is the first time in military memory that two US pilots have been rescued, separately, deep in enemy territory. WE WILL NEVER LEAVE AN AMERICAN WARFIGHTER BEHIND!" Trump added.
Tump's confirmation came just after a report by Al Jazeera, citing a US government official, claimed that the missing piloy was “recovered” in Iran following a “heavy firefight.”
The official had said that the recovery operation is still ongoing, and while the missing airman has been located and retrieved, they are not yet out of danger as efforts continue to safely extract the team from Iranian territory.
The development comes amid an intense search-and-rescue mission after the US F-15E aircraft was shot down, with both American and Iranian forces racing to locate the crew member.
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Frequently Asked Questions
Who confirmed the rescue of the missing F-15E crew member?
Where was the F-15E fighter jet shot down?
The article states the F-15E fighter jet was shot down in Iran. The missing crew member was subsequently rescued in Iran.
What was the nature of the search and rescue operation?
The operation was described as one of the most daring in US history. It involved a race to locate the crew member amidst ongoing efforts to extract the team safely.
Was there any resistance during the recovery operation?
An Al Jazeera report cited a US government official claiming the pilot was recovered after a heavy firefight. The official also mentioned that the airman was not yet out of danger.