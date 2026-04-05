'Picture Abhi Baaki Hai': Raghav Chadha Shares 'Small Trailer' After AAP's Punjab Allegations

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HomeNewsIndia'Picture Abhi Baaki Hai': Raghav Chadha Shares New 'Trailer' After AAP Accuses Him Of Ignoring Punjab Issues

'Picture Abhi Baaki Hai': Raghav Chadha Shares New 'Trailer' After AAP Accuses Him Of Ignoring Punjab Issues

Raghav Chadha released a video showcasing his parliamentary advocacy for Punjab, countering AAP's claims of inaction. He was removed as AAP's Deputy Leader in Rajya Sabha earlier this week.

By : Apoorva Gupta | Updated at : 05 Apr 2026 11:32 AM (IST)
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Aam Aadmi Party Punjab MP Raghav Chadha on Sunday shared another video on X as his rift with the party following his removal as the Deputy Leader in the Rajya Sabha earlier this week continues to escalate.

In the new video, which he has described as a "small trailer," Raghav Chadha can be seen raising various issues for Punjab. The video was shared in response to AAP's allegations that Chadha failed to raise key issues regarding Punjab in Parliament.

Raghav Chadha on Saturday had dubbed the allegation "false" and called it a part of a "coordinated campaign". He has now shared this video, a compilation of the issues he raised in the Parliament concerning Punjab, to clarify the allegations made against him.

"To my colleagues in AAP who were forced to issue videos saying that “Raghav Chadha failed to raise Punjab’s issues in Parliament”, here is a small trailer…Picture Abhi Baaki Hai," Raghav Chadha wrote on X, sharing the video.

"Punjab isn’t a talking point for me. It is my home, my duty, my soil, my soul," he added. 

The issues raised by the AAP MP, as seen in the video, include corridor to Sri Nankana Sahib, MSP for farmers, cancer train of Punjab, legal MSP demand, international flights, Bharat Ratna for Shaheed Bhagat, water crisis and vanishing groundwater, and rejuvination of rivers in the state, among others.

AAP Leaders Target Raghav Chadha

AAP criticised Chadha on Saturday for allegedly failing to raise key issues related to Punjab in Parliament, saying his “inaction” goes against the party’s core principles.

In a joint statement, Punjab Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema, state AAP president Aman Arora and party leader Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal termed Chadha’s silence on several important matters as “disappointing”.

Cheema said Chadha, who was elected to the Rajya Sabha by Punjab MLAs, was expected to strongly represent the state’s concerns at the national level but did not raise “even a single sensitive issue” concerning Punjab.

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Frequently Asked Questions

Why did Raghav Chadha share a new video on X?

Raghav Chadha shared a video to counter allegations from AAP that he failed to raise Punjab's issues in Parliament. He described it as a 'small trailer' of issues he has raised.

What are some of the issues Raghav Chadha claims to have raised for Punjab?

The video compilation includes issues like the corridor to Sri Nankana Sahib, MSP for farmers, Punjab's cancer train, international flights, and the state's water crisis.

What prompted the AAP's criticism of Raghav Chadha?

AAP leaders criticized Raghav Chadha for allegedly failing to raise key issues concerning Punjab in Parliament and stated his inaction goes against the party's principles.

What was Raghav Chadha's response to the allegations against him?

Raghav Chadha called the allegations 'false' and part of a 'coordinated campaign.' He shared the video to demonstrate the issues he has raised concerning Punjab.

About the author Apoorva Gupta

Apoorva Gupta is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she covers politics, crime, international affairs, and hyperlocal developments. She handles breaking news, contributes to real-time updates, live blogs, visual stories, and sharp headlines during fast-paced news cycles. Her keen eye for news brings accuracy and strong editorial judgement to the general desk.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at apoorvag@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 05 Apr 2026 11:01 AM (IST)
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