'Picture Abhi Baaki Hai': Raghav Chadha Shares 'Small Trailer' After AAP's Punjab Allegations

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Aam Aadmi Party Punjab MP Raghav Chadha on Sunday shared another video on X as his rift with the party following his removal as the Deputy Leader in the Rajya Sabha earlier this week continues to escalate.

In the new video, which he has described as a "small trailer," Raghav Chadha can be seen raising various issues for Punjab. The video was shared in response to AAP's allegations that Chadha failed to raise key issues regarding Punjab in Parliament.

Raghav Chadha on Saturday had dubbed the allegation "false" and called it a part of a "coordinated campaign". He has now shared this video, a compilation of the issues he raised in the Parliament concerning Punjab, to clarify the allegations made against him.

"To my colleagues in AAP who were forced to issue videos saying that “Raghav Chadha failed to raise Punjab’s issues in Parliament”, here is a small trailer…Picture Abhi Baaki Hai," Raghav Chadha wrote on X, sharing the video.

To my colleagues in AAP who were forced to issue videos saying that “Raghav Chadha failed to raise Punjab’s issues in Parliament”, here is a small trailer…Picture Abhi Baaki Hai.



Punjab isn’t a talking point for me. It is my home, my duty, my soil, my soul❤️ pic.twitter.com/qdTMHK4sqU — Raghav Chadha (@raghav_chadha) April 5, 2026

"Punjab isn’t a talking point for me. It is my home, my duty, my soil, my soul," he added.

The issues raised by the AAP MP, as seen in the video, include corridor to Sri Nankana Sahib, MSP for farmers, cancer train of Punjab, legal MSP demand, international flights, Bharat Ratna for Shaheed Bhagat, water crisis and vanishing groundwater, and rejuvination of rivers in the state, among others.

AAP Leaders Target Raghav Chadha

AAP criticised Chadha on Saturday for allegedly failing to raise key issues related to Punjab in Parliament, saying his “inaction” goes against the party’s core principles.

In a joint statement, Punjab Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema, state AAP president Aman Arora and party leader Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal termed Chadha’s silence on several important matters as “disappointing”.

Cheema said Chadha, who was elected to the Rajya Sabha by Punjab MLAs, was expected to strongly represent the state’s concerns at the national level but did not raise “even a single sensitive issue” concerning Punjab.