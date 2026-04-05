Vaibhav Sooryavanshi became the fastest player in IPL history to reach 30 sixes, achieving the milestone in just 157 balls.
IPL 2026: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Sets Unique Sixes Record No One Achieved Before
At the Narendra Modi Stadium in IPL 2026, Sooryavanshi played a brisk knock of 31 runs off just 18 balls, laced with five boundaries and a six.
Whenever young opener Vaibhav Sooryavanshi walks out to bat, he instantly grabs attention - and more often than not, delivers something special before heading back. That trend continued in the clash against the Gujarat Titans, where even a quickfire 31-run knock was enough for him to script history.
Sooryavanshi Creates Unique Six-Hitting Record
Playing at the Narendra Modi Stadium in IPL 2026, Sooryavanshi scored 31 off just 18 balls, smashing 5 fours and a six. That one six proved historic, as he became the fastest player in IPL history to reach 30 sixes.
He achieved the milestone in just 157 balls - far quicker than Rishabh Pant (373 balls) and Ishan Kishan (431 balls), highlighting his incredible power-hitting ability.
Impressive IPL Numbers So Far
In his short IPL career, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has already made a big impact. In 9 matches, he has scored 335 runs at a staggering strike rate of over 213, including one century and two half-centuries.
This season alone, he has accumulated 83 runs in 2 matches, maintaining a phenomenal strike rate above 237.
Record Partnership with Yashasvi Jaiswal
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi also etched his name in the record books alongside Yashasvi Jaiswal. With a boundary early in the innings off Mohammed Siraj, the duo became the fastest pair in IPL history to reach 500 runs together.
They surpassed the previous record held by Virender Sehwag and Gautam Gambhir, further underlining their dominance as an opening pair.
210 proves too much for Gujarat!
Rajasthan Royals secured a 17-run win over Gujarat Titans at the Narendra Modi Stadium on April 4, 2026. Batting first, the Royals posted a daunting 210/6, powered by Dhruv Jurel’s explosive 75 off 42 balls and Yashasvi Jaiswal’s steady 55.
In response, the Titans, captained by Rashid Khan in the absence of an injured Shubman Gill, fought hard through Sai Sudharsan’s 73. However, Ravi Bishnoi’s clinical 4-wicket haul dismantled the chase. Despite Ashok Sharma bowling the season's fastest ball (154.2 km/h), GT finished at 193/7, handing Rajasthan their second consecutive win.
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Frequently Asked Questions
What record did Vaibhav Sooryavanshi break against the Gujarat Titans?
What are Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's impressive IPL stats?
In 9 matches, he has scored 335 runs at a strike rate over 213, with one century and two half-centuries.
What record did Vaibhav Sooryavanshi and Yashasvi Jaiswal achieve together?
They became the fastest pair in IPL history to reach 500 runs together, surpassing the record previously held by Sehwag and Gambhir.
What was the result of the match between Rajasthan Royals and Gujarat Titans?
Rajasthan Royals won by 17 runs, after posting 210/6 and restricting Gujarat Titans to 193/7.