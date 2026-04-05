Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Sets Unique Sixes Record No One Achieved Before

Whenever young opener Vaibhav Sooryavanshi walks out to bat, he instantly grabs attention - and more often than not, delivers something special before heading back. That trend continued in the clash against the Gujarat Titans, where even a quickfire 31-run knock was enough for him to script history.

Sooryavanshi Creates Unique Six-Hitting Record

Playing at the Narendra Modi Stadium in IPL 2026, Sooryavanshi scored 31 off just 18 balls, smashing 5 fours and a six. That one six proved historic, as he became the fastest player in IPL history to reach 30 sixes.

He achieved the milestone in just 157 balls - far quicker than Rishabh Pant (373 balls) and Ishan Kishan (431 balls), highlighting his incredible power-hitting ability.

Impressive IPL Numbers So Far



In his short IPL career, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has already made a big impact. In 9 matches, he has scored 335 runs at a staggering strike rate of over 213, including one century and two half-centuries.

This season alone, he has accumulated 83 runs in 2 matches, maintaining a phenomenal strike rate above 237.

Record Partnership with Yashasvi Jaiswal

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi also etched his name in the record books alongside Yashasvi Jaiswal. With a boundary early in the innings off Mohammed Siraj, the duo became the fastest pair in IPL history to reach 500 runs together.

They surpassed the previous record held by Virender Sehwag and Gautam Gambhir, further underlining their dominance as an opening pair.

210 proves too much for Gujarat!

Rajasthan Royals secured a 17-run win over Gujarat Titans at the Narendra Modi Stadium on April 4, 2026. Batting first, the Royals posted a daunting 210/6, powered by Dhruv Jurel’s explosive 75 off 42 balls and Yashasvi Jaiswal’s steady 55.

In response, the Titans, captained by Rashid Khan in the absence of an injured Shubman Gill, fought hard through Sai Sudharsan’s 73. However, Ravi Bishnoi’s clinical 4-wicket haul dismantled the chase. Despite Ashok Sharma bowling the season's fastest ball (154.2 km/h), GT finished at 193/7, handing Rajasthan their second consecutive win.