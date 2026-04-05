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HomeSportsCricketMS Dhoni To Play Against Virat Kohli In RCB vs CSK Tonight? Latest Update On Injury

MS Dhoni To Play Against Virat Kohli In RCB vs CSK Tonight? Latest Update On Injury

IPL 2026: RCB vs CSK- Reports suggest MS Dhoni may not have travelled to Bengaluru for the RCB vs CSK match. See the latest injury and team news here.

By : Prateek Thakur | Updated at : 05 Apr 2026 10:44 AM (IST)
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IPL 2026: RCB vs CSK- The cricket world is holding its breath as Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) prepare to host the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in a massive Match 11 of IPL 2026. While the rivalry between the two heavyweights is always intense, the biggest question on every fan’s mind remains: Is MS Dhoni playing tonight?

After Chennai’s rocky start to the season with two consecutive defeats, the pressure is on the defending champions to find their winning rhythm at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium. However, the latest updates regarding the legendary wicketkeeper’s fitness have left the "Yellow Army" in a state of nervous suspense.

The Injury Update: Has Dhoni Travelled to Bengaluru?

MS Dhoni has been sidelined since the start of the tournament due to a calf strain sustained during the pre-season training camp. While early reports suggested a two-week recovery period, the situation has become more complex.

According to recent reports from Sunday Guardian, unverified social media updates suggest that the 44-year-old icon has not travelled with the squad to Bengaluru. While some optimistic fans pointed to a recent viral video of Dhoni batting in the nets as a sign of a "miracle recovery," it appears the management is leaning towards caution. If he has indeed skipped the travel, it would mean the highly anticipated Dhoni vs Kohli face-off will have to wait for the playoffs.

CSK’s Transition: Sanju Samson and Ruturaj’s Challenge

In the absence of "Thala," newly acquired Sanju Samson has taken over the wicketkeeping duties and a leadership role alongside captain Ruturaj Gaikwad. While Samson has been in fine form, the team has struggled to close out games, failing to defend a competitive 209 against Punjab Kings in their last outing.

The lack of Dhoni’s tactical guidance behind the stumps was evident during the death overs. Without their veteran finisher, the middle order has looked vulnerable under pressure. If Dhoni misses tonight’s clash, the responsibility will fall heavily on Shivam Dube and Jamie Overton to provide the late-inning fireworks against a confident RCB bowling attack.

Kohli and Padikkal in Red-Hot Form

On the other side, the Royal Challengers are riding high on confidence after a dominant win against Sunrisers Hyderabad. Virat Kohli remains the anchor of the side, while Devdutt Padikkal’s blistering 61 in the previous game has made them favorites for tonight’s encounter.

With Jacob Duffy and Romario Shepherd finding their rhythm with the ball, RCB will look to exploit a wounded Chennai side that is currently reeling at the bottom of the points table with a -2.562 NRR.

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Frequently Asked Questions

Is MS Dhoni playing in the RCB vs CSK match?

There are unverified reports suggesting MS Dhoni has not traveled with the squad to Bengaluru due to a calf strain, though some fans are hopeful after seeing him bat in the nets.

Why is MS Dhoni not playing?

MS Dhoni sustained a calf strain during the pre-season training camp, and his recovery period has become more complex than initially anticipated.

Who is keeping wickets for CSK in Dhoni's absence?

Sanju Samson has taken over wicketkeeping duties for CSK in the absence of MS Dhoni.

How has CSK performed this season without Dhoni?

CSK has had a rocky start with two consecutive defeats and has struggled to close out games, showing a vulnerability in the middle order and death overs.

About the author Prateek Thakur

Prateek Thakur is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, reporting on major sporting events while spotlighting the human stories of athletes that matter.

You can reach out to him at prateekt@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 05 Apr 2026 10:42 AM (IST)
Tags :
Virat Kohli MS Dhoni Chennai Super Kings IPL 2026 RCB Vs CSK RCB Vs CSK Playing 11
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