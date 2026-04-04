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Pakistan’s Defence Minister Khwaja Asif on Saturday warned that his country would attack Kolkata if India attempted any “false flag operations”.

Speaking to reporters in Sialkot, Asif said, “If India tries to stage any false flag operation this time, then God willing, we will take it to Kolkata,” news agency PTI reported.

He added, “If India plans some false-flag operation through their own men or through the Pakistani people in their detention by planting bodies somewhere and claiming they were terrorists who had done so and so, Pakistan will take it to Kolkata.”

Rajnath Singh Warns Of ‘Misadventures’

Asif’s remarks came after Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday issued a warning to India’s “neighbour” against any “misadventure”, without naming Pakistan.

“Our neighbour, in the current situation, can commit any misadventure. If it does so, India's action will be unprecedented and decisive,” Singh said.

He was speaking at a Sainik Samman Sammelan in poll-bound Kerala.

Reference To Operation Sindoor

During his address, Singh said Operation Sindoor is not over yet. The operation was launched by India in May last year in response to a deadly terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pahalgam a month earlier.

India carried out strikes on terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, which led to a four-day military conflict after Pakistan launched drones and missiles towards India.

“The way terrorists targeted people on the basis of religion in Pahalgam… the attack was not just on India but on the country's social unity and social fabric,” Singh said.

ATS Claims Busting Of Pakistan-Linked Module

In a separate development, the Uttar Pradesh Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) on Friday said it had busted a Pakistan-linked sabotage and espionage module and arrested four persons.

Officials said the accused were allegedly acting on instructions from handlers across the border to spread terror and disrupt public order in the state.

They were intercepted before they could execute a plan to set fire to a railway signal box near Kharkhauda railway station in Meerut, HT reported.