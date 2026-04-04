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HomeNewsWorld‘Will Take It To Kolkata’: Pak Defence Minister Khwaja Asif Warns India Over ‘False Flag Operations'

‘Will Take It To Kolkata’: Pak Defence Minister Khwaja Asif Warns India Over ‘False Flag Operations'

India carried out strikes on terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, which led to a four-day military conflict after Pakistan launched drones and missiles towards India.

By : Sagarika Chakraborty | Updated at : 04 Apr 2026 11:58 PM (IST)
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Pakistan’s Defence Minister Khwaja Asif on Saturday warned that his country would attack Kolkata if India attempted any “false flag operations”.

Speaking to reporters in Sialkot, Asif said, “If India tries to stage any false flag operation this time, then God willing, we will take it to Kolkata,” news agency PTI reported.

He added, “If India plans some false-flag operation through their own men or through the Pakistani people in their detention by planting bodies somewhere and claiming they were terrorists who had done so and so, Pakistan will take it to Kolkata.”

Rajnath Singh Warns Of ‘Misadventures’

Asif’s remarks came after Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday issued a warning to India’s “neighbour” against any “misadventure”, without naming Pakistan.

“Our neighbour, in the current situation, can commit any misadventure. If it does so, India's action will be unprecedented and decisive,” Singh said.

He was speaking at a Sainik Samman Sammelan in poll-bound Kerala.

Reference To Operation Sindoor

During his address, Singh said Operation Sindoor is not over yet. The operation was launched by India in May last year in response to a deadly terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pahalgam a month earlier.

India carried out strikes on terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, which led to a four-day military conflict after Pakistan launched drones and missiles towards India.

“The way terrorists targeted people on the basis of religion in Pahalgam… the attack was not just on India but on the country's social unity and social fabric,” Singh said.

ATS Claims Busting Of Pakistan-Linked Module

In a separate development, the Uttar Pradesh Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) on Friday said it had busted a Pakistan-linked sabotage and espionage module and arrested four persons.

Officials said the accused were allegedly acting on instructions from handlers across the border to spread terror and disrupt public order in the state.

They were intercepted before they could execute a plan to set fire to a railway signal box near Kharkhauda railway station in Meerut, HT reported.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What warning did Pakistan's Defence Minister issue to India?

Pakistan's Defence Minister Khwaja Asif warned that if India attempted any 'false flag operations', Pakistan would retaliate by attacking Kolkata.

What was India's Defence Minister's response to Pakistan?

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh warned India's 'neighbour' against any 'misadventure', stating that India's action would be unprecedented and decisive.

What is 'Operation Sindoor' and why was it mentioned?

Operation Sindoor was launched by India in response to a terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir. Singh referenced it to emphasize that the response to terrorism is ongoing.

Has there been any recent action against a Pakistan-linked module?

Yes, the Uttar Pradesh Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) announced they busted a Pakistan-linked sabotage and espionage module, arresting four individuals.

About the author Sagarika Chakraborty

Sagarika Chakraborty is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she handles business coverage and key developments in general news, while also actively chasing breaking stories. With a foundation in advertising, she transitioned into journalism to craft in-depth stories and explainers on the economy, real estate, and personal finance. She also engages in interviews and podcasts, bringing out expert insights.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sagarikac@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 04 Apr 2026 11:58 PM (IST)
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Rajnath SIngh Pak Defence Minister Khwaja Asif Will Take It To Kolkata Khwaja Asif Warns India False Flag
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