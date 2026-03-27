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HomeSportsCricketIPL 2026 Opening Ceremony Cancelled: Here's Real Reason

IPL 2026 Opening Ceremony Cancelled: Here's Real Reason

There will be no grand opening event, but the Board of Control for Cricket in India is planning a closing ceremony instead.

By : Shivam Sharma | Updated at : 27 Mar 2026 02:33 PM (IST)

The 19th season of Indian Premier League is set to begin on Saturday, March 28, with Royal Challengers Bengaluru taking on Sunrisers Hyderabad at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium from 7:30 PM. While opening ceremonies have been a hallmark of the IPL since its inception, the tradition will not continue this year.

The IPL opening ceremony was previously called off in 2019 following the Pulwama attack, and later editions were affected by COVID-19 pandemic. It eventually returned, with last year's IPL opener in Kolkata featuring performances by stars like Shah Rukh Khan, Shreya Ghoshal, Disha Patani, and Karan Aujla.

However, according to Devajit Saikia, the opening ceremony for IPL 2026 has once again been cancelled. There will be no grand opening event, but the Board of Control for Cricket in India is planning a closing ceremony instead.

Why Was It Cancelled?

The decision is linked to a tragic incident that occurred last year at the Chinnaswamy Stadium. After RCB clinched their maiden IPL title, a celebration was held at the venue without adequate planning, drawing massive crowds due to free entry. The situation spiraled out of control, leading to a stampede outside the stadium that claimed 11 lives.

As a mark of respect to the victims, BCCI has decided not to hold an IPL opening ceremony this season.

The IPL 2026 league stage will run from March 28 to May 24, featuring 70 matches across 12 venues.

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Published at : 27 Mar 2026 02:24 PM (IST)
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IPL Opening Ceremony IPL IPL 2026 INDIAN PREMIER LEAGUE IPL 2026 Opening Ceremony
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