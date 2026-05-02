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HomeSportsCricketMS Dhoni, Rohit Sharma Availability In CSK vs MI: Ashwin Drops Big Update

MS Dhoni, Rohit Sharma Availability In CSK vs MI: Ashwin Drops Big Update

Tonight's IPL 2026 match (Game 44 of 70) is a virtual knockout for Mumbai Indians, who currently sit at the bottom of the table.

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 02 May 2026 05:03 PM (IST)

With the high-stakes "El Clasico" between Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Mumbai Indians (MI) scheduled for tonight, May 2, at Chepauk, veteran spinner Ravichandran Ashwin has shared a major update regarding the availability of two of the game’s biggest icons

MS Dhoni: Unlikely to Feature

Despite intense fan anticipation for a homecoming at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, Ashwin believes MS Dhoni is "100% unlikely" to play in tonight's clash.

The Reason: Dhoni has been sidelined for the entire IPL 2026 season so far due to a persistent calf injury sustained during the pre-season. Ashwin noted on his YouTube channel that while Dhoni's nature is to "surprise," the physical demands of the game make a return tonight improbable.

CSK batting coach Michael Hussey recently revealed that Dhoni has been avoiding the dugout during match days specifically to prevent becoming a distraction for the playing squad.

Rohit Sharma: Absence Expected

The news isn't much better for Mumbai Indians fans. Ashwin predicted that MI’s former skipper, Rohit Sharma, will also likely miss out as he continues to recover from a hamstring injury.  

If Rohit sits out, it will be his fifth consecutive game on the sidelines. In his absence, the spotlight shifts to Suryakumar Yadav, whom Ashwin backs to find his rhythm on what is expected to be a high-scoring Chepauk surface.

CSK Tactical Shift: Sarfaraz Khan at No. 3

Beyond the injury updates, Ashwin urged the CSK management to provide stability to their batting order. Ashwin suggested that Sarfaraz Khan should be locked into the No. 3 spot. He advised against using Sarfaraz as a mere "Impact Player," noting that apart from Sanju Samson, Sarfaraz has been Chennai's most consistent performer this season.  

The Stakes for Tonight

Tonight's match (Game 44 of 70) is a virtual knockout for Mumbai Indians, who currently sit at the bottom of the table. For CSK, a win is essential to keep their playoff hopes alive, as they currently languish in 7th place with just three wins from eight games.

Before You Go

Pakistan In Turmoil: India Celebrates, Pakistan Reacts in Anger After Crushing Defeat

Frequently Asked Questions

Will MS Dhoni play in tonight's El Clasico?

Ravichandran Ashwin believes MS Dhoni is 100% unlikely to play due to a persistent calf injury sustained during the pre-season.

Is Rohit Sharma expected to play against CSK?

Ravichandran Ashwin predicts that Rohit Sharma will likely miss the match as he continues to recover from a hamstring injury.

What tactical shift has been suggested for CSK's batting order?

Ravichandran Ashwin suggests that Sarfaraz Khan should be fixed at the No. 3 position and not used solely as an Impact Player.

What are the stakes for tonight's CSK vs MI match?

Tonight's match is a virtual knockout for MI, who are at the bottom of the table. CSK needs a win to keep their playoff hopes alive.

About the author ABP Live Sports

ABP Live Sports delivers fast, accurate coverage of cricket, football and global sporting action, tracking live scores, match highlights, player form, records and big tournament moments, while offering sharp analysis that keeps fans informed, invested and ahead of every game-changing play.
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Published at : 02 May 2026 05:02 PM (IST)
Tags :
Ravichandran Ashwin CSK Vs MI MS Dhoni ROHIT SHARMA IPL IPL 2026
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