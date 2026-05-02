MS Dhoni, Rohit Sharma Availability In CSK vs MI: Ashwin Drops Big Update

With the high-stakes "El Clasico" between Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Mumbai Indians (MI) scheduled for tonight, May 2, at Chepauk, veteran spinner Ravichandran Ashwin has shared a major update regarding the availability of two of the game’s biggest icons

MS Dhoni: Unlikely to Feature

Despite intense fan anticipation for a homecoming at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, Ashwin believes MS Dhoni is "100% unlikely" to play in tonight's clash.

The Reason: Dhoni has been sidelined for the entire IPL 2026 season so far due to a persistent calf injury sustained during the pre-season. Ashwin noted on his YouTube channel that while Dhoni's nature is to "surprise," the physical demands of the game make a return tonight improbable.

CSK batting coach Michael Hussey recently revealed that Dhoni has been avoiding the dugout during match days specifically to prevent becoming a distraction for the playing squad.

Rohit Sharma: Absence Expected

The news isn't much better for Mumbai Indians fans. Ashwin predicted that MI’s former skipper, Rohit Sharma, will also likely miss out as he continues to recover from a hamstring injury.

If Rohit sits out, it will be his fifth consecutive game on the sidelines. In his absence, the spotlight shifts to Suryakumar Yadav, whom Ashwin backs to find his rhythm on what is expected to be a high-scoring Chepauk surface.

CSK Tactical Shift: Sarfaraz Khan at No. 3

Beyond the injury updates, Ashwin urged the CSK management to provide stability to their batting order. Ashwin suggested that Sarfaraz Khan should be locked into the No. 3 spot. He advised against using Sarfaraz as a mere "Impact Player," noting that apart from Sanju Samson, Sarfaraz has been Chennai's most consistent performer this season.

The Stakes for Tonight

Tonight's match (Game 44 of 70) is a virtual knockout for Mumbai Indians, who currently sit at the bottom of the table. For CSK, a win is essential to keep their playoff hopes alive, as they currently languish in 7th place with just three wins from eight games.