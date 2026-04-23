IPL 2026: Mitchell Starc Return Date, Opponent & Venue Confirmed

After weeks of uncertainty and a war of words with sections of the media, Delhi Capitals fans finally have a definitive answer regarding Mitchell Starc’s return.

Delhi Capitals’ (DC) bowling attack is set for a massive boost as Cricket Australia has officially cleared Mitchell Starc to participate in the ongoing IPL season. The left-arm speedster, who has been sidelined since late January with shoulder and elbow injuries, is expected to travel to India on Friday, April 24.

According to ESPNcricinfo, if everything goes as planned, May 1 against Rajasthan Royals in Jaipur is the targeted comeback match. If he returns as expected, he will be available for the rest of IPL 2026 season.

Upon arrival in India, Starc will undergo a week of "on-ground workload building" and acclimatization to ensure he is match-ready for the second half of the tournament.

Injuries, Not Lack of Commitment

Mitch Starc has been recovering from the physical toll of a grueling home summer, where he was the Player of the Series in Australia’s 4-1 Ashes win. The 36-year-old was forced to address social media criticism and "heavily misinformed opinions" regarding his absence, clarifying that the delay was purely medical

"I'm currently rehabbing and managing an injury... these individuals claim to know my body better than me," Starc posted on Instagram, reaffirming his commitment to DC.

DC’s 2026 Campaign

Delhi Capitals have managed to stay competitive without their ₹11.75 crore marquee signing (currently holding a 3-3 record), but Starc's return is viewed as the missing piece for their playoff push. In his absence, Lungi Ngidi has led the pace battery effectively.

Starc’s return coincides with fellow Australians Pat Cummins (SRH) and Josh Hazlewood (RCB) also making their first appearances or returning to their respective squads after similar injury management breaks. With Starc set to rejoin the Axar Patel-led side, the Capitals will be hoping his trademark yorkers can turn their "mixed" season into a championship-winning run.